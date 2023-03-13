BVL/QS: Anbau von Kernobst im Freiland - Notfallzulassung für Isomate CLR MAX TT

Zur Bekämpfung des Fruchtschalenwicklers (Adoxophyes orana) sowie des Lederfarbenen Schalenwicklers (Pandemis heparana) an Kernobst im Freiland hat das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) eine Notfallzulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel Isomate CLR MAX TT erlassen.
Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL mitteilt, ist die Anwendung von Isomate CLR MAX TT (Wirkstoffe: Pheromone (E,E)-8,10-Dodecadien-1-ol, (Z)-11-Tetradecen-1-yl-acetat, (Z)-9-Tetradecen-1-yl-acetat, Dodecan-1-ol, Tetradecan-1-ol) im Zeitraum vom 5. April bis zum 2. August 2023 gegen Fruchtschalenwickler und Lederfarbene Schalenwickler zulässig.
