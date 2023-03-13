Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Montag, 13. März 2023
Zurück zur Übersicht
13.03.2023

BVL/QS: Anbau von Kernobst im Freiland - Notfallzulassung für Isomate CLR MAX TT

Zur Bekämpfung des Fruchtschalenwicklers (Adoxophyes orana) sowie des Lederfarbenen Schalenwicklers (Pandemis heparana) an Kernobst im Freiland hat das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) eine Notfallzulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel Isomate CLR MAX TT erlassen.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL mitteilt, ist die Anwendung von Isomate CLR MAX TT (Wirkstoffe: Pheromone (E,E)-8,10-Dodecadien-1-ol, (Z)-11-Tetradecen-1-yl-acetat, (Z)-9-Tetradecen-1-yl-acetat, Dodecan-1-ol, Tetradecan-1-ol) im Zeitraum vom 5. April bis zum 2. August 2023 gegen Fruchtschalenwickler und Lederfarbene Schalenwickler zulässig.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
FAO/OECD: Avocados sollen 2030 meistgehandeltes Lebensm... 13.03.2023
ZVG entsetzt über SUR-Verschärfung von Sarah Wiener 13.03.2023
Neuer Ansatz nötig, um Resistenz von Insekten gegen Bio... 13.03.2023
Plant & Food Research/Kiwifruit: Sex chromosomes differ... 13.03.2023
Niedersachsen: Grünkohlanbau erholt sich nur langsam 13.03.2023
Mexican ag exports reach 30-year high 13.03.2023
Peru: Heidelbeeren verzeichnen erneut Rekordjahr 10.03.2023
BelOrta: Erste Erdbeeren und Zucchini des Jahres 2023 v... 10.03.2023
IÖW/HSK: Agri-Photovoltaik - wie die Energiewende auf d... 09.03.2023
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: Anbau von Strauchbeere geht zur... 09.03.2023

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

08.02.2023

AFC Personlaberatung, Bonn: Farm Manager / Produktionsleiter (m/w/d) Sonderkulturen-Produzent, Nordrhein-Westfalen

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 10/2023

TECHNIK UND VERPACKUNG:
VOLLAUTOMATISIERTE
UND NACHHALTIGE
LÖSUNGEN IM FOKUS

Frankreich: Mehr
Aussteller nutzen
Berliner Messe für
Austausch und Aktuelles

BLE
Hans-Georg Levin in
den Ruhestand getreten

ITALIEN
Gemeinsamer Fokus
auf Qualität

Zum E-Paper


Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.

März

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
10 10.03.2023 28.02.2023 Fruit Logistica Review lll:
• Verpackung
• Technik und Logistik
• Trauben aus der Südlichen Hemisphäre
• Italien
• Produkte am POS: Knoblauch
11 17.03.2023 07.03.2023 • Europäische Gewächshausprodukte: Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen
• Spargeln
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte im Trend: Äpfel
12 24.03.2023 14.03.2023 • Pilze
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
13 31.03.2023 21.03.2023 • Saisonstart in Neuseeland
• Pflanzenschutz
• Produkte am POS: Zuckererbsen

April

zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

28.03.2023

Global Grape Congress

The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry

02.04.2023

BioOst

Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel

16.04.2023

BioWest

Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel

18.04.2023

WorldFood Poland

WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...

23.04.2023

Freskon 2023

FRESKON Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Trade Event has been the focus of developments in the fresh produce sector for the last six years, making it the largest meeting of producers and international retail groups, and domestic and...

26.04.2023

medFEL

The meeting for sustainable business and international business in the French Fruit & Vegetable sector

03.05.2023

Macfrut 2023

Fruit & Veg Professional Show

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2023 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.