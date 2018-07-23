Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 23. Juli 2018
23.07.2018

BVL/EFSA: Geänderte Rückstandshöchstgehalte bei Grünkohl - Notfallzulassung bei Feldsalat

Im Zuge der Veröffentlichung der Verordnung (EU) 2018/960 am 5. Juli 2018 wurde eine Änderung der Rückstandshöchstgehalte (RHG) für den Pflanzenschutzmittelwirkstoff Lambda-Cyhalothrin in oder auf bestimmten Erzeugnissen festgelegt, berichtet QS mit Bezug uf EFSA.

Da die EFSA in Bezug auf die aktuell gültigen Rückstandsgehalte (RHG) für Lambda-Cyhalothrin in Grünkohlen ein Risiko für die Verbraucher ermittelt hat, wird dieser jeweils auf 0,01 mg/kg gesenkt. Zusätzlich umfasst die neue Rückstandsdefinition auch den Wirkstoff gamma-Cyhalothrin. Die Verordnung (EU) 2018/960 tritt am 26. Juli 2018 in Kraft und ist ab dem 26. Januar 2019 gültig.
Auf Basis des Artikels 53 der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1107/2009 hat das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) eine befristete Notfallzulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel Proman erlassen, so QS weiter. Über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus darf das Herbizid (Wirkstoff: Metobromuron) zur Bekämpfung von einjährigen, zweikeimblättrigen Unkräutern (ausgenommen Klettenlabkraut) in Feldsalat eingesetzt werden. Die Notfallzulassung gilt vom 6. Juli bis zum 2. November 2018.

Kategorie: Produktion
