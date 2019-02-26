BVL: Notfallzulassung zur Alternanzbrechung an Äpfeln

Für das Pflanzenschutzmittel Cerone 600 hat das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) laut QS eine Notfallzulassung erlassen.
Über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus dürfe der Wachstumsregler mit dem Wirkstoff Ethephon zur Alternanzbrechung an Äpfeln verwendet werden. Die Notfallzulassung gemäß Artikel 53 der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1107/2009 ist vom 1. März 2019 bis zum 28. Juni 2019 gültig.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|7/8
|22.02.2019
|12.02.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Belgien, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Salatgurken
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|01.03.2019
|19.02.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht ll
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- + Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Warenkunde: Melonen
• Produkte im Trend: Paprika
|10
|08.03.2019
|26.02.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Nachbericht lll
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte: Messe-Berichte Fruit Logistica + BioFach
• Fresh Convenience
• Sortierung, Verpackungsmittel und -maschinen
|11
|15.03.2019
|05.03.2019
|• Beerenobst (Global Berry Congress, Rotterdam)
• Frühkartoffeln
• Spargel
• Warenkunde: Spargel
|12
|22.03.2019
|12.03.2019
|• Pilze
• Verkaufsförderung zu Ostern
• Produkte am POS: Trauben
