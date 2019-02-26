Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
25.02.2019

BVL: Notfallzulassung zur Alternanzbrechung an Äpfeln

Für das Pflanzenschutzmittel Cerone 600 hat das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) laut QS eine Notfallzulassung erlassen.

Über die bestehende Zulassung hinaus dürfe der Wachstumsregler mit dem Wirkstoff Ethephon zur Alternanzbrechung an Äpfeln verwendet werden. Die Notfallzulassung gemäß Artikel 53 der Verordnung (EG) Nr. 1107/2009 ist vom 1. März 2019 bis zum 28. Juni 2019 gültig.

Kategorie: Produktion
