Donnerstag, 15. Oktober 2020
15.10.2020

Business gets set for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, the new digital format of Asia’s favourite fresh fruit and vegetable trade show, opens its virtual doors on 18-20 November 2020 – and the business matching and meeting scheduling start now.

Exhibitor applications are still open. Register as an exhibitor by 20 October to make the most of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON’s online meeting place and its business matching capabilities: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Exhibitors/ExhibitorOverview/
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s new online format means you can join the event from anywhere in the world this year. Exhibitors from more than 20 different countries across six regions and continents have already signed up to take part, underlining the global profile of the event.
Ahead of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, Fruitnet Media International is hosting ASIA BRIEFING. It’s a brand-new series of free online briefings and market updates to prime your business and give you the lowdown on what’s hot in Asia today. ASIA BRIEFING broadcasts live every Wednesday at 2:30pm Singapore/China time until 11 November. All briefings are free to join.
Register and read more details here: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/About/NEWEvents/Pre-EventWebinars/
Next week’s episode of ASIA BRIEFING turns the focus on technology. Harrij Schmeitz, chairman of SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA, one of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’S established online Hall Forums, discusses what’s hot in horticulture tech, and what’s on the programme at this year’s SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA.
Later in the ASIA BRIEFING series, logistics comes under the spotlight as chairman of COOL LOGISTICS ASIA, Alex von Stempel, previews the programme to this year’s Hall Forum on perishable logistics and cold chain management.
Logistics companies are well represented at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON. Leading shipping line MSC, which has been participating as an exhibitor since 2016, will have a high-profile presence as an ON Corporate exhibitor.
“We look forward to showcasing MSC’s leading reefer expertise and technology, as well as our comprehensive global shipping services at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON. We hope to interact with a more diverse pool of fruit exporters and importers from around the world through this year’s new digital format,” said Grace Chia, Commercial General Manager at MSC’s Asia Regional Office.
Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON can register for one flat fee of €30 plus VAT and enjoy a wide range of benefits. You can network, connect and arrange business meetings with the array of global exhibitors. You can also attend a full programme of online conferences, seminars and workshops, including ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event, which takes place on 17 November.
Register at the online ticket shop: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Visitors/RegisterNow/

