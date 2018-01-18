Ausgabe Nr. 3/2018 inkl. Specials Flandern und Spanien

Internationale Grüne Woche The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...

IPM Essen Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus

Empack Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik

AGROmashEXPO The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary

V Fresh Produce (Fruit & Veg) Trade Mission in the UK An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...

Fieragricola Internationale Messe für Produkte und Dienstleistungen der neuen Agrikultur.