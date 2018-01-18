Ausgabe Nr. 3/2018 inkl. Specials Flandern und Spanien

VERPACKUNG
Nachhaltigkeit und Kleinverpackungen bestimmen das Geschäft
COOL CHAIN MANAGEMENT
Anteil konventioneller Kühlschiffe nimmt ab
LEH
Oliver Wymann sieht Siegeszug der Supermärkte ins Stocken geraten
BIO
Obst legt 2017 auch durch Importe zu
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|3
|19.01.2018
|09.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Feldsalat
|02.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
|10.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Spanien (Beilage)
|4
|26.01.2018
|16.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|09.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
|09.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA Exhibition Guide 2018 (Beilage)
