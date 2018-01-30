According to a press release, the Commercial Horticultural Association (CHA), in partnership with Department for International Trade, is proud to introduce the British group and pavilions at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018.
With an array of leading and innovative UK manufacturers, growers and services for commercial horticultural growers, wholesalers and retailers throughout the world we are ready to do business.
New exhibitors, products and technologies as well as the latest industry developments will be on display over two main pavilions / stands in halls 7.2c / A-02 with the CHA and 7.2b / B-08 with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.
We invite you to visit CHA at our information stand 7.2c / A-02 for a warm welcome and further details about the companies listed in this preview as well as information on other British suppliers and the British horticultural sector.
The Commercial Horticultural Association is the British Trade Association for manufacturers and suppliers of plants, products and services to commercial horticultural growers, covering the ornamentals, fresh produce, amenity and landscape sectors. Our members offer the full portfolio of products and services for all horticultural requirements. CHA is a Trade Challenge Partner and Accredited Trade Organisation (ATO) with the British Government Department for International Trade that helps UK based companies succeed in the global economy.
FRUITNET WORLD OF FRESH PRODUCE
Event präsentiert wichtigste neue Trends im globalen Frischobstgeschäft
SOUTH AFRICA
Good growth for stone fruit in the German Market expected
FLIA 2018
Alle Nominierten auf eine Blick — jetzt sind die Messebesucher gefragt
AMAZONFRESH
Tausende Supermärkte gefährdet
Zur E-Paper-Version und E-Paper-Archiv
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|4
|26.01.2018
|16.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|09.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
|09.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA Exhibition Guide 2018 (Beilage)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|5
|02.02.2018
|19.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Fruchtwelt Bodensee - Vorbericht
• Produkte im Trend: Kopf-/Eissalat
|16.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frischepartner Niederlande (Beilage)
Internationale Messe für Produkte und Dienstleistungen der neuen Agrikultur.
The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.
Internationale Fachmesse für Obst- und Gemüseanbau, Verarbeitung und Lagerung
8th Trade Fair of Equipment and Products for Gastronomy in Gdansk
In compact and high-quality expert panels the current issues of the fresh produce industry as well as innovative solutions in terms of equipment and machinery sector are discussed and debated.
The World's Leading Trade Fair for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Business.
Undoubtedly the largest commercial forum for Hotels and Foodservice in Greece