British group and pavilions at FRUIT LOGISTICA

According to a press release, the Commercial Horticultural Association (CHA), in partnership with Department for International Trade, is proud to introduce the British group and pavilions at FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018.



With an array of leading and innovative UK manufacturers, growers and services for commercial horticultural growers, wholesalers and retailers throughout the world we are ready to do business.

New exhibitors, products and technologies as well as the latest industry developments will be on display over two main pavilions / stands in halls 7.2c / A-02 with the CHA and 7.2b / B-08 with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board.

We invite you to visit CHA at our information stand 7.2c / A-02 for a warm welcome and further details about the companies listed in this preview as well as information on other British suppliers and the British horticultural sector.

The Commercial Horticultural Association is the British Trade Association for manufacturers and suppliers of plants, products and services to commercial horticultural growers, covering the ornamentals, fresh produce, amenity and landscape sectors. Our members offer the full portfolio of products and services for all horticultural requirements. CHA is a Trade Challenge Partner and Accredited Trade Organisation (ATO) with the British Government Department for International Trade that helps UK based companies succeed in the global economy.