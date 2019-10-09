Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Britisches Unternehmen entwickelt Recycling-Schnelltest

Britisches Unternehmen entwickelt Recycling-Schnelltest

Foto: Cohda

Die britische Produktdesign-Agentur Cohda hat nach eigenen Angaben ein Gerät entwickelt, das bei Kontakt die Recyclingfähigkeit eines Kunststoffs erkennen kann.

Mittels NIR-Spektroskopie trennt das Recycling Identification Device (R.I.D.), recycelbare und nicht recycelbare Materialien, indem es grün oder rot aufleuchtet. Zur Unterscheidung wird kurzwellige Infrarotstrahlung verwendet, die von Materialien unterschiedlich absorbiert wird.

Kategorie: Produktion
