Britisches Unternehmen entwickelt Recycling-Schnelltest

Die britische Produktdesign-Agentur Cohda hat nach eigenen Angaben ein Gerät entwickelt, das bei Kontakt die Recyclingfähigkeit eines Kunststoffs erkennen kann.
Mittels NIR-Spektroskopie trennt das Recycling Identification Device (R.I.D.), recycelbare und nicht recycelbare Materialien, indem es grün oder rot aufleuchtet. Zur Unterscheidung wird kurzwellige Infrarotstrahlung verwendet, die von Materialien unterschiedlich absorbiert wird.
DOGK 2019: Nachhaltigkeitsdebatte fördert Innovationen bei Mobilität und Verpackung
PISTAZIEN
Kalifornien sucht Lösungen für Bewässerung
FEIGEN
Vom Schatten zurück ins Licht?
