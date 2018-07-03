Brasilien: Bananenproduktion ist rückläufig

Trockenheit und eine kleinere Anbaufläche haben dafür gesorgt, dass die Bananenproduktion in Brasilien im vergangenen Jahr um 3 % auf 7 Mio t zurückgegangen ist. Teilweise sei es zu einem Rückgang von bis zu 17 % gekommen.
2018 verfügt Brasilien über 478.000 ha Bananenplantagen, das ist ein Rückgang von 1,8 % gegenüber dem Vorjahr, bezieht sich reefertrends auf Angaben des IBGE (Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística). Zudem habe die Wiederaufnahme der Bananenimporte aus Ecuador zu niedrigeren Preisen geführt. Das Exportvolumen belief sich auf 41.300 t Bananen, wobei Uruguay, Argentinien und Polen die Hauptziele waren.
EUROPEAN TOMATO FORUM: GROSSER APPETIT AUF KLEINE SORTEN
Aldi Süd im Interview: „Wir wollen ein Einkaufserlebnis bieten — die Konsumenten aber nicht überstrapazieren”
LANDGARD
O+G-Geschäft treibt Wachstum
NIEDERLANDE
Verband kritisiert Ernährungspolitik
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|26
|29.06.2018
|19.06.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|06.07.2018
|26.06.2018
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Erbsen
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
The food and agricultural industry is one of South East Asia’s most important economic sectors. Organic farmland in the ASEAN states is increasing with immense growth rates. BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA is dedicated to being an...
ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...
The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...
The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...
Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.