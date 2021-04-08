Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 8. April 2021
08.04.2021

BLE/BZL: Bio-Möhren waren 2020 flächenmäßig wichtigste Kultur

Foto: BZL

In Deutschland wurde 2020 auf gut 126.500 ha Gemüse angebaut. Mehr als ein Fünftel der Fläche wurde für Spargel genutzt, so die Bundesanstalt für Landwirtschaft und Ernährung (BLE).

Im ökologischen Anbau waren Möhren die flächenmäßig wichtigste Kultur. Besonders hoch lag der Bio-Anteil bei Erbsen und Kürbissen, wo rund ein Drittel der Fläche ökologisch bewirtschaftet wurde.

06.04.2021

Grosbusch SA, Luxemburg: Führendes Unternehmen von frischem Obst und Gemüse in voller Expansion auf dem luxemburgischen Markt und in der Großregion sucht zur Verstärkung seiner Teams ein(e): LEITER/IN EINKAUF M/W/D - UNBEFRISTET - VOLLZEIT

29.03.2021

Eosta B.V., Niederlande: Der Bio-Markt wächst weiter! Für unser kaufmännisches Team suchen wir: KEY ACCOUNT MANAGER (m/w/d) deutschsprachiges Europa

09.03.2021

F. Kröpfl Obsthandelsgesellschaft mbH, Sebersdorf (AT): Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir zum baldigen Eintritt eine / einen SALES MANAGER (m/w/d)

11.02.2021

Wir suchen ab sofort zur Unterstützung unseres Teams eine*n Mango/Avocado Spezialist (m/w/d) für unseren Standort Rhein/Ruhr ...

Ausgabe Nr. 13/14 2021

DIGITALES HIGHLIGHT-EVENT
DES JAHRES — DIE WORLD OF
FRESH IDEAS GEHT ONLINE

Deutsche Produktion erhält mehr
Spielraum bei der Verpflichtung
von Saison-Arbeitskräften

SHAFFE
Politische Situation verlangsamt
Fortschritt

ERZEUGERORGANISATION
Marktgemeinschaft Bodenseeobst
feiert 50-jähriges Bestehen

April

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
13/14 09.04.2021 30.03.2021 • Bananen
• Produkte im Trend: Knollensellerie
15 16.04.2021 06.04.2021 • Saisonstart in Neuseeland
• Bio- und Fairtade-Produkte
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Überseeprodukte, Exoten und Spezialitäten
• Produkte am POS: Salatherzen
16 23.04.2021 13.04.2021 • Spargel
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Italien

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
17/18 07.05.2021 27.04.2021 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühling
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Rhabarber
27.04.2021 • SPECIAL: Flandern (Beilage)
20.04.2021

ColdChain Poland

4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics

20.04.2021

WorldFood Poland

WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...

22.04.2021

Fresh Produce India DIGITAL

DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021 Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...

26.05.2021

World of Fresh Ideas

Be part of a two-day event with 50+ hours of expert talks, interviews, discussions, and live Q&A sessions about the fresh fruit and vegetable industry’s most important topics. Make the best connections with leading players in...

31.05.2021

Syskevasia

17th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition

30.06.2021

Global Grape Congress

The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry

01.09.2021

Potato Europe 2021

Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.

