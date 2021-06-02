Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
01.06.2021

Bioland: Ziele zum Ausbau des ökologischen Landbaus stärker in den Fokus rücken

Mit Blick auf die nahende Bundestagswahl im September appelliert Bioland an die künftige Bundesregierung, die Ziele zum Ausbau des ökologischen Landbaus stärker in den Fokus zu rücken.

Die zehn Kernforderungen im Überblick:

  • 1. Finanzielle Absicherung der Honorierung für die Beibehaltung bzw. Einführung des ökologischen Anbauverfahrens: Jährlich 50 Mio Euro zusätzlich werden für die Erreichung der Öko-Flächenziele von EU, Bund und Ländern benötigt. Die finanzielle Absicherung dieser Ökoprämien ist von Bund und Ländern über eine kontinuierlich ansteigende Umschichtung von finanziellen Mitteln der EU aus der 1. in die 2. Säule der EU-Agrarpolitik zu gewährleisten. Zusätzlich müssen Bund und Länder ihr finanzielles Engagement für den Ökolandbau erhöhen.
  • 2. Erhöhung der Forschungsmittel: Der Anteil des Ökolandbaus an den Agrarfördermitteln des Bundes ist von heute 2 % auf 20 % in 2025 auszubauen. Zudem ist eine Aufstockung des Budgets des Bundesprogramms Ökologischer Landbau und andere Formen nachhaltiger Landwirtschaft (BÖLN) um jährlich 15 Mio Euro vorzunehmen.
  • 3. Weiterentwicklung der Zukunftsstrategie Ökologischer Landbau (ZÖL): Diese muss die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette der Bio-Ernährungswirtschaft in den Blick nehmen. Dabei sind gezielt regional verankerte Hersteller und Vermarktungsstrukturen zu stärken. Bei vielen bereits längst geplanten Maßnahmen der ZÖL steht jedoch die Bundesregierung auf der Bremse, stellt zu wenig Mittel bereit und verzögert wichtige Entwicklungen.
  • 4. Schlüsselrolle der Außer-Haus-Verpflegung (AHV): Die AHV ist ein wichtiger Hebel zum Öko-Umbau der Land- und Lebensmittelwirtschaft. Öffentliche Kantinen wie die von Krankenhäusern, Behörden oder anderen öffentlichen Einrichtung müssen hier eine Vorreiterstellung einnehmen. Dafür sind Beratungs- und Investitionshilfen, aber auch verbindliche Mengen-Vorgaben zum Einsatz von Bio-Lebensmitteln einzuführen.
  • 5. Ökolandbau als Ausbildungsgang etablieren: Zudem müssen Bio-Fachkenntnisse in allen Lebensmittel-relevanten Ausbildungsgängen als Pflichtbestandteile in den Prüfungsordnungen verankert werden.
  • 6. Abgaben auf synthetische Pflanzenschutzmittel und Düngemittel: Über die Einführung von Abgaben auf den Einsatz chemisch-synthetischer Pestizide und mineralischer Stickstoffdünger müssen externe Kosten einer Intensivlandwirtschaft internalisiert werden.
  • 7. Verpflichtende Kennzeichnung statt freiwilliges Tierwohllabel
  • 8. Gentechnik bleibt Gentechnik und muss als solche erkennbar sein: Verfahren wie Crispr-Cas 9 müssen nach den Regeln des Gentechnikrechts geprüft und gekennzeichnet werden.
  • 9. Öko-Schweinehaltung muss weiter möglich sein
  • 10. Wirksam gegen unfaire Handelspraktiken vorgehen
