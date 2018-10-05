Bio-Handel: Alnatura nun auch in Thüringen

Mit fünf Märkten ist das Unternehmen bereits im Osten vertreten. Weitere sollen folgen. Seit dem 04. Oktober geht nun auch der der erste Alnatura Supermarkt Thüringens an den Start.
Auf einer Verkaufsfläche von über 700 Quadratmetern werden über 6.000 Bio-Artikel verkauft, darunter viele Produkte aus der Region. Wie das Unternehmen mitteilte, werde der neue Markt u.a. vom Demeter-zertifizierten Gutshof Hauteroda mit regionalem Obst und Gemüse beliefert. Zuletzt hatte das Unternehmen im Leipziger Bahnhof mit „Alnatura Express“ sein neues Kleinflächenkonzept präsentiert.
Grüner Merkur wurde an Francisco Paco Borrás Escribá und Robert Broadfoot verliehen
LIDL
Georg Bloss im Interview
BROCCOLI
Einkaufsmenge steigt
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
The must-attend conference for the UK produce business.
16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition
The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector
The global summit on asparagus.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
The Salon International de l'Agroalimentaire (SIAL), a trade show dedicated to the agri-food industry, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry