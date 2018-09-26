Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 26. September 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
26.09.2018

Billa Online-Shop: Der Raum Wien profitiert vom Ausbau

Foto: Billa

Über 1.000 neue Artikel sind ab sofort im erweiterten Billa-Angebot auf shop.billa.at für den Wiener Raum und nur online erhältlich, wie die Rewe Group mitteilt. Mit der App können die Kunden das digitale Einkaufsregal jederzeit und überall am Smartphone oder Tablet abrufen.

„Immer mehr unserer Kunden nutzen die Chance, bequem im Internet einzukaufen“, sagt Robert Nagele, Billa Vorstandssprecher. „Wir freuen uns, nun in Wien und Umgebung ein noch größeres Sortiment anzubieten, das viele Spezialitäten bereithält.“ Alle Artikel sind im Billa Online Shop mit dem Vermerk „Nur Online“ gekennzeichnet. Auch bei der Auslieferung der Produkte geht Billa neue Wege. „Um unseren Kunden noch mehr Flexibilität bei ihren Einkäufen zu ermöglichen, erweitern wir unsere Lieferzeiten“, schildert BILLA Vorstand Elke Wilgmann. „Ab sofort liefern wir zwischen 8 Uhr und 22 Uhr mit allen Produkten aus unserem breiten Online-Sortiment.“

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Einzelhandel
Verwandte Themen
Lidl: Fair, nachhaltig, verantwortlich – „Banana“ 26.09.2018
Albert Heijn to go: Tippen, mitnehmen, abbuchen lassen 25.09.2018
Lidl startet nächste Runde der Fruchtschule 25.09.2018
Rewe Group eröffnet erstes technologisiertes Food Fulfi... 24.09.2018
Almería: Steigende Mengen - zufriedenstellende Preise 21.09.2018
Italien/Coop: Neues Einkaufserlebnis mit Epta-Kühlfäche... 20.09.2018
Spanien: 95 Prozent der Einkäufe erfolgen über den stat... 20.09.2018
Großmarkt Köln: Händler werden nicht vor die Tür gesetz... 20.09.2018
Rewe Group: Krumme Äpfel, Möhren, Zwiebeln und Kartoffe... 20.09.2018
Hofer: Mit Laserbranding Verpackungsmüll reduzieren 20.09.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

06.09.2018

Sapros GmbH, Ilsfeld: Einkäufer Obst / Gemüse (m/w)

03.09.2018

Eosta bv, Waddinxveen (NL): Der Bio-Markt wächst weiter! Für diese Herausforderung suchen wir eine/n SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER (m/w) in den Niederlanden für den deutschsprachigen Raum

15.08.2018

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen Mitarbeiter/in Ein- & Verkauf Obst & Gemüse

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 38/2018

BEDARF AN PREMIUM-FRISCHEPRODUKTEN WÄCHST AUF ASIATISCHEN MÄRKTEN RASANT

Flandern: Kiwi-Beeren mit hohem Wachstumspotential — Schere zwischen Äpfeln und Birnen geht weiter auf

SPANIEN
Schwierige Saison für Kaki

FYFFES
130 Jahre Bananen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
38 21.09.2018 11.09.2018 • Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Mangos aus Spanien
• Tropische Melonen
• Kaki
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Broccoli
39 28.09.2018 18.09.2018 • Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
40 05.10.2018 25.09.2018 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
41 12.10.2018 02.10.2018 • Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
42 19.10.2018 09.10.2018 • Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

27.09.2018

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India

The success of the previous 12 editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments...

27.09.2018

FAV Turkey

Fruit and Vegetable Expo and Summit which will be organized at Istanbul Expo Center will be the gathering point for fresh fruit and vegetable trade in the region. FAV Turkey is planned to be one of the most important exhibitions,...

27.09.2018

Eurofruit

The Fira de Lleida’s desire to adapt its services to the current economy and to provide a response to the various production sectors has led it to set up in 2017 the first edition of the International Exhibition of Suppliers to...

01.10.2018

WOP Dubai

International Perishables Expo in the Middle East

01.10.2018

Taropack

Internationale Ausstellung für Verpackung, Lagerung und Logistik

01.10.2018

Fruitnet Forum Middle East

A brand-new networking event, has been designed to promote new opportunities for trade in the Middle East featuring high-profile local and international presenters.

02.10.2018

Cool Logistics Global Conference & Exhibition

The annual Cool LogisticsTM Global conference in Europe connects perishable cargo owners with cold chain logistics and transport professionals from around the world to assess key market trends and operational best practice for...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.