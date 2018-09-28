Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 28. September 2018
28.09.2018

BelOrta präsentiert Chicorée auf der Biennale

Foto: BelOrta

Vom 28. bis zum 29. September präsentiert BelOrta eine Auswahl der Sorten und Verpackungsmöglichkeiten auf der Chicorée-Biennale in Etten Leur in den Niederlanden. Die Erzeuger stellen u.a. Bio, Mini, roten Friseline vor, so BelOrta.

BDie elgier haben eine echte Chicoréekultur und schätzen hochwertige Qualität. Exportiert wird er nach Holland und Frankreich, aber auch in Länder wie Japan, USA, Kanada und in den Mittleren Osten, Afrika und Mittelamerika.

Kategorie: Produktion
