Bell Food Group: Neuer Bereichsleiter Convenience

Volker Baltes tritt zum 1. Juli 2019 eine neue Position bei der Bell Food Group an. Er wird verantwortlich sein für das Geschäftsfeld Convenience, zu dem u.a. die Unternehmens-Tochter und das swisscofel-Mitglied Eisberg gehört.
Wie das Unternehmen mitteilte, wird der Geschäftsbereich Bell Schweiz weiter von Lorenz Wyss als CEO geleitet. Dem Vernehmen nach wird die Bell Gruppe, an der die Coop Schweiz mehrheitlich beteiligt ist und zu der auch andere Lebensmittelproduktionen gehören, umstrukturiert. Die bisherigen Einheiten Bell Deutschland und Bell International werden in einem neuen Geschäftsbereich Bell International zusammengefasst.
Frankreich: Landesweite Proteste des "Gilets Jaunes" hinterlassen auch im Obst- und Gemüse-Sektor tiefe Spuren
LANDGARD
Langfristige Finanzierung gesichert
AVOCADOS
Noch kein Limit in Sicht
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|11.01.2019
|02.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau l
• Fresh Convenienvce
|3
|18.01.2019
|08.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
|02.01.2019
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Flandern (Beilage)
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck