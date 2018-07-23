Bayerische Kartoffel: Neue Königin gekrönt

ANUTEC Brazil ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...

30th International Horticultural Congress IHC 2018 The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...

International Symposium on Avocado The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...

Hortico Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition

Asiafruit Congress Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

WorldFood Istanbul The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.