Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 18. Februar 2021
Zurück zur Übersicht
18.02.2021

BASF erweitert Salatportfolio um weitere resistente Sorten

Foto: BASF

Vom 15. bis 19. Februar hat BASF zu einem Event in La Palma, Cartagena (Murcia) geladen, um die neuen Salat- und Spinatsorten auf einem Demofeld vorzustellen.

Aktuelle und zukünftige Verbraucherbedürfnisse sollen angesprochen werden und sind in vier Hauptbereiche gegliedert: Geschmack und Aussehen, Technologie, The Chef's Lettuce und Convenience. Unter Einhaltung strenger Hygiene- und Sicherheitsmaßnahmen führen technische und Verkaufsmanager Kunden über das Feld und stehen auf Wunsch auch für virtuelle Meetings bereit.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Chilean grape forecast down a quarter, Peruvian shipmen... 18.02.2021
Dänemark erreicht Bio-Weltrekord 18.02.2021
Queensland University of Technology: Panama disease bre... 18.02.2021
Joya®: Ein vielversprechender Jahrgang 18.02.2021
Schweiz: Zulassungsverfahren für Pflanzenschutzmittel w... 18.02.2021
AMI: Da muss Salat wieder den Kopf hinhalten 18.02.2021
AMI: Historisches Umsatzwachstum für den Bio-Markt 18.02.2021
Bioland: Knappheiten in der heimischen Biolebensmittelv... 17.02.2021
Bejo und De Groot & Slot präsentieren innovative Sä-Sch... 17.02.2021
Italien: Sorteninnovation im Fokus der Strategie von Ap... 17.02.2021

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

11.02.2021

Wir suchen ab sofort zur Unterstützung unseres Teams eine*n Mango/Avocado Spezialist (m/w/d) für unseren Standort Rhein/Ruhr ...

28.01.2021

Global Fruit Point GmbH, Buxtehude: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir zum Frühjahr/Sommer 2021 eine/n Fruchthandelskauffrau/-mann (w/m/d) mit Schwerpunkt Import und Vertrieb

12.01.2021

OBST VOM BODENSEE Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams am Standort in Friedrichshafen suchen wir ab sofort eine/n LEITUNG MARKETING (W/M/D)

05.01.2021

IFCO SYSTEMS GmbH, Germany: For our head office in 82049 Pullach near Munich (Germany) or working in home office we are looking for a Sales Manager (m/f/d)

04.01.2021

Global Fruit Point GmbH, Buxtehude (Germany): To strengthen our quality control department in Buxtehude, we are looking for a further full-time employee Quality Management (f/m/d), full time

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 6/2021

FRESH CONVENIENCE: MARKT FÜR
MASCHINELL GESCHÄLTE PRODUKTE
IN BEWEGUNG

FRESHFEL EUROPE: ONLINE-LANDSCHAFT
IST GEPRÄGT VON NATIONALEN
EINKAUFS-TRADITIONEN

ALDI SÜD
Frischeplattform für Obst und
Gemüse im Test

KÖLLA
Geschäftsführung wird
neu aufgestellt

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
6 12.02.2021 02.02.2021 • Fresh Convenience
• Food service
7/8 26.02.2021 16.02.2021 • Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons

März

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
9 05.03.2021 17.02.2021 • SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
10 12.03.2021 02.03.2021 • Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
11 19.03.2021 09.03.2021 • Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Kiwis
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

24.02.2021

Tokyo Pack

With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...

02.03.2021

Meeting Ortofrutta Italia-Germania Digitale Konferenz

Drei Tage Im Zeichen des italienisch-deutschen Handels

16.03.2021

Global Tomato Congress

The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business

22.03.2021

ISH 2021 Digital

Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien

20.04.2021

ColdChain Poland

4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics

20.04.2021

WorldFood Poland

WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...

22.04.2021

Fresh Produce India DIGITAL

DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021 Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2021 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.