BASF erweitert Salatportfolio um weitere resistente Sorten

Vom 15. bis 19. Februar hat BASF zu einem Event in La Palma, Cartagena (Murcia) geladen, um die neuen Salat- und Spinatsorten auf einem Demofeld vorzustellen.
Aktuelle und zukünftige Verbraucherbedürfnisse sollen angesprochen werden und sind in vier Hauptbereiche gegliedert: Geschmack und Aussehen, Technologie, The Chef's Lettuce und Convenience. Unter Einhaltung strenger Hygiene- und Sicherheitsmaßnahmen führen technische und Verkaufsmanager Kunden über das Feld und stehen auf Wunsch auch für virtuelle Meetings bereit.
FRESHFEL EUROPE: ONLINE-LANDSCHAFT
IST GEPRÄGT VON NATIONALEN
EINKAUFS-TRADITIONEN
ALDI SÜD
Frischeplattform für Obst und
Gemüse im Test
KÖLLA
Geschäftsführung wird
neu aufgestellt
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|6
|12.02.2021
|02.02.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Food service
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|05.03.2021
|17.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
|10
|12.03.2021
|02.03.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|11
|19.03.2021
|09.03.2021
|• Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Kiwis
With a variety of exhibits from packaging materials and machinery to converting, packaging, distribution, environmental protection equipment etc., Tokyo Pack will serve as a platform for business negotiations and international...
Drei Tage Im Zeichen des italienisch-deutschen Handels
The annual meeting point for leading players in the global tomato business
Leitmesse für Gebäudetechnik, Energietechnik, Klimatechnik & erneuerbare Energien
4th International Exhibition For Cold Chain & Temperature Controlled Logistics
WorldFood Poland provides a platform to connect and conduct business with over 6,800 food and beverages industry buyers operating in Eastern Europe. The event brings together the region's distributors, retailers, manufacturers...
DISCOVER NEW OPPORTUNITIES IN 2021 Join us for FRESH PRODUCE INDIA live event on Thursday 22 April 2021 and learn about fresh opportunities for imported fruits, and how online channels provide new and exciting consumer-direct...