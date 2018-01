Banken Champignons bringt Vitamin D-Champignons auf den Markt

Fieragricola Internationale Messe für Produkte und Dienstleistungen der neuen Agrikultur.

Prodexpo The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.

Fruveg Expo Balkan Internationale Fachmesse für Obst- und Gemüseanbau, Verarbeitung und Lagerung

FOOD-to-GO 8th Trade Fair of Equipment and Products for Gastronomy in Gdansk

Fruitnet World of Fresh Ideas In compact and high-quality expert panels the current issues of the fresh produce industry as well as innovative solutions in terms of equipment and machinery sector are discussed and debated.

Fruit Logistica The World's Leading Trade Fair for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Business.