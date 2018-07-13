Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 13. Juli 2018
13.07.2018

Avocados: Kolumbien visiert neue Märkte an

Nach Angaben des Branchenverbandes Analdex ist Kolumbien mit einer Jahresproduktion von mehr als 400.000 t heute bereits der drittgrößte und hinsichtlich knapp 80.000 ha Anbaufläche der zweitgrößte Avocado-Produzent der Welt.

Auf die im Weltmarkt beliebteste Sorte Hass entfallen demnach über 95.000 t und gut 15.500 ha Produktionsfläche. Kolumbien liefert die Trendfrucht derzeit schon in insgesamt 14 Märkte, darunter die USA und Europa, aber das Land will mehr. Zukünftig will die Branche laut einem Bericht von „La Republica“ auch die Märkte China, Südkorea, Japan, Mexiko, Chile und Kuba ins Visier nehmen. Erst vor einigen Wochen war Argentinien als neue Exportdestination hinzugekommen. Laut dem kolumbianischen Handelsministerium sind die Ausfuhren im Zeitraum 2015 bis 2017 um über 400 %  im Wert gestiegen. 

Kategorie: Übersee
Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
