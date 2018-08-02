Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 2. August 2018
02.08.2018

Australien: Macadamia-Ernte in Schale könnte 44.500 Tonnen erreichen

Foto: So happy/fotolia

Wie die Australian Macadamia Society (AMS) bekannt gegeben hat, könnte die Macadamia-Ernte in diesem Jahr 44.500 t in Schale bei 3,5 % Feuchtigkeitsgehalt erreichen (47.600 t bei 10 % Feuchtigkeitsgehalt). Damit würde sie etwas höher als die 2017er Ernte ausfallen.

Die Erntebedingungen waren in dieser Saison für die meisten Erzeuger mit nur wenigen regenbedingten Störungen sehr günstig. Jolyon Burnett, CEO der AMS, erklärte, dass die Kernqualität gut mit einer Steigerung der Gesamtkernausbeute von etwa 2 % sei. „Die Qualität ist hoch und die globale Nachfrage insgesamt weiterhin stark, sowohl für Kerne als auch für Nüsse in Schale“, so Burnett.

Kategorie: Produktion
