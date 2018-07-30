Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 30. Juli 2018
30.07.2018

Aufwärtstrend der spanischen Obst- und Gemüseimporte geht weiter

Aufwärtstrend der spanischen Obst- und Gemüseimporte geht weiter

Foto: Schmidt

Spanien importierte nach neuesten Daten der Zollgeneraldirektion von Januar bis Mai 2018 ein Volumen von 1,4 Mio t (+8 %) frisches Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 1,260 Mrd Euro (+6 %).

Von der Gesamtmenge entfielen auf Gemüseprodukte 746.725 t (+7 %) und 366,8 Mio Euro (-13 %). Den größten Anteil (63 %) hatten Kartoffeln mit 469.919 t (+1 %), gefolgt von Zwiebeln mit 55.000 t, grüne Bohnen (49.888 t) und Tomaten (42.352 t).
Die spanischen Importe von frischen Früchten erreichten in diesem Zeitraum 722.391 t (+9 %) im Wert von 894 Mio Euro (+17 %). Hauptprodukte waren Bananen mit 138.928 t, Äpfel mit 73.216 t, Wassermelonen mit 66.524 t, Kiwi mit 56.285 t und Melonen mit 49.443 t.
Nach Meinung des Branchenverbandes Fepex bestärken die Daten bis Mai den Aufwärtstrend der spanischen O+G-Importe und spiegeln gleichzeitig eine Diversifizierung der Einkäufe wider. Während früher die Einfuhren auf eine begrenzte Produktgruppe fokussiert waren – bei Gemüse auf Kartoffeln und bei Obst auf Bananen und Äpfel – enthält der Einkaufskorb heute wesentlich mehr Produkte. Fepex/c.s.

