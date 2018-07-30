Aufwärtstrend der spanischen Obst- und Gemüseimporte geht weiter

Spanien importierte nach neuesten Daten der Zollgeneraldirektion von Januar bis Mai 2018 ein Volumen von 1,4 Mio t (+8 %) frisches Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 1,260 Mrd Euro (+6 %).
Von der Gesamtmenge entfielen auf Gemüseprodukte 746.725 t (+7 %) und 366,8 Mio Euro (-13 %). Den größten Anteil (63 %) hatten Kartoffeln mit 469.919 t (+1 %), gefolgt von Zwiebeln mit 55.000 t, grüne Bohnen (49.888 t) und Tomaten (42.352 t).
Die spanischen Importe von frischen Früchten erreichten in diesem Zeitraum 722.391 t (+9 %) im Wert von 894 Mio Euro (+17 %). Hauptprodukte waren Bananen mit 138.928 t, Äpfel mit 73.216 t, Wassermelonen mit 66.524 t, Kiwi mit 56.285 t und Melonen mit 49.443 t.
Nach Meinung des Branchenverbandes Fepex bestärken die Daten bis Mai den Aufwärtstrend der spanischen O+G-Importe und spiegeln gleichzeitig eine Diversifizierung der Einkäufe wider. Während früher die Einfuhren auf eine begrenzte Produktgruppe fokussiert waren – bei Gemüse auf Kartoffeln und bei Obst auf Bananen und Äpfel – enthält der Einkaufskorb heute wesentlich mehr Produkte. Fepex/c.s.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Ananas
• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
|34
|24.08.2018
|14.08.2018
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 05.-07.09.2018) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|35
|31.08.2018
|21.08.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
