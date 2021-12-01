Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 1. Dezember 2021
30.11.2021

Atacama-Region: 1.000 Hektar Anbaufläche in drei Jahren verloren

Foto: Fruits from Chile

8.210 ha werden in der Atacama-Region bewirtschaftet. Laut Catastro Frutícola sind das 11,4 % bzw. 1.056 ha weniger, als bei der letzten Messung im Jahr 2018. Vor allem Trauben und Avocados sind davon betroffen, berichtet simfruit.

Grund dafür sei, dass die Landwirte im Norden Chiles auf die Wasserknappheit reagiert und die Anbauflächen reduziert haben. Bei Trauben wurde ein Minus von 12,4 % (847,45 ha) verzeichnet. Trotzdem bleibe das Produkt mit 5.986,8 ha, das sind 73 % der Gesamtfläche, das Wichtigste in der Region. Deutlich dramatischer sehe es bei Avocados mit einem Rückgang von 74 % (112 ha) aus. Die Anbaufläche liege nur noch bei 39,4 ha, heißt es weiter.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel, Übersee, Produktion
