Mittwoch, 26. September 2018
26.09.2018

ASOEX hat an neuen GlobalG.A.P.-Standards mitgewirkt

ASOEX hat an der zweiten Jahrestagung des Technischen Ausschusses von GlobalG.A.P. teilgenommen, bei der das Institut einen Vorschlag zur Bewertung der Gefahren in landwirtschaftlichen Gewässern sowie mikrobiologische Analysen vorlegte. Wie es heißt, soll dieser Vorschlag Teil der neuen Version des GlobalG.A.P.-Standards sein.

Weitere Themen waren die Verwendung von Pflanzenschutzmitteln, für die ein Pilotmodul entwickelt werden soll, ein freiwilliges System zur Überwachung von Pflanzenschutzmittelrückständen, die Machbarkeit der Verwendung von Biofeststoffen, der Standard für das „Produkthandling“, die Analyse eines eventuellen Cadmiumgehalts in Düngemitteln und „Lebensmittelabfälle“.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
