Asiafruit Congress: putting you in the picture

Asiafruit Congress returns to Hong Kong on 3 September with a fresh format that will cover macro-trends in production, marketing and trade, while also homing in on exciting growth areas of the business in a series of afternoon Workshop Sessions, according to a press release.



Taking place the day before Asia Fruit Logistica at the same venue (AsiaWorld-Expo), Asiafruit Congress is the official curtain raiser to Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show.

A unique full-day conference for top executives in Asia’s fresh produce business, Asiafruit Congress brings together expert speakers to explain the latest market trends and opportunities. Delegates get to learn strategies for higher sales and better marketing, and network with more than 450 high-level industry professionals from over 40 different countries.



Main Sessions: macro trends

The three Main Sessions at this year’s Asiafruit Congress look at macro trends in production, marketing and trade respectively.

Sustainability is one of the headline issues for the fresh produce business globally right now, but what does it mean in Asia, where the challenge is on to feed a fast-growing population on increasingly limited resources? With the food industry, and agricultural production, facing major disruption from science and technology, the opening session features insight from leading food companies and experts on the issue of ‘farming for the future’.

The second Main Session zones in on the headline trends in Asia’s retail and consumer markets, looking at how fresh produce marketers can capitalise. Consumers are increasingly looking for new experiences when they shop offline, and the session examines how the ‘in-store experience’ is changing with the introduction of innovative technologies. Asia’s changing demographics also come under the spotlight, with marketing experts explaining how to target and connect with particular demographic groups.

The trade landscape in Asia is also shifting rapidly. Trade is becoming more political, while new markets and trade routes are emerging. The final Main Session – held at the end of the day – examines the changing landscape, and looks at how fresh produce marketers can respond.

Featured as part of the trade session is a spotlight on the Greater Bay Area, a Chinese government scheme to link Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong Province – including the megacities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou. The scheme aims to create a giant science, technology and IT hub to rival San Francisco’s Silicon Valley. With the Greater Bay Area boasting an estimated population of 69m and gdp of US$1.5 trillion, the session looks at what market opportunities the move to integrate these cities and remove trade barriers will create for the fresh produce business moving forward.



Workshops branch out

After the Networking Lunch, a series of Workshop Sessions goes into more detail on specific subjects.

The first pair of Workshop Sessions looks at the future for intellectual property varieties, and at European exporting nation Spain’s emergence as a supplier to Asia. A parallel ‘Brand localisation boot camp’ workshop also provides a framework for fresh produce growers and marketers to localise their brands for Asian markets.

The second pair of Workshop Sessions explores the future of Asia’s booming cherry market, and examines the growing influence of New Retail in South-East Asia, which has been driven by the expansion of tech-giants such as Alibaba and JD.com.



Asia Fruit Awards: celebrating excellence

Asiafruit Congress also hosts the presentation of the Asia Fruit Awards, the annual pan-Asia awards for Asia’s fresh produce business. The prestigious awards are presented in a ceremony before the Networking Lunch by Asiafruit Magazine and Asia Fruit Logistica.

The Asia Fruit Award is given in three core categories: Marketing Campaign of the Year, Importer of the Year and Produce Retailer of the Year, as well as the Impact Award, which recognises significant contribution to developing the business in Asia.

Asiafruit Congress concludes with a joint Welcome Reception held at Ikon within AsiaWorld-Expo – the Gala Cocktail on the eve of Asia Fruit Logistica’s opening.

Not only do Asiafruit Congress delegates access high-quality information and contacts to help them develop new business in Asia, they also get a three-day pass to Asia Fruit Logistica.

Additionally, delegates receive a copy of the annual Asiafruit Congress Statistics Handbook, a unique statistical guide to Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable business. The handbook includes a collection of key import and export information, as well as analysis of market trends and trade data.