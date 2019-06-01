Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Samstag, 1. Juni 2019
Zurück zur Übersicht
31.05.2019

Asiafruit Congress: putting you in the picture

Asiafruit Congress returns to Hong Kong on 3 September with a fresh format that will cover macro-trends in production, marketing and trade, while also homing in on exciting growth areas of the business in a series of afternoon Workshop Sessions, according to a press release.
 
Taking place the day before Asia Fruit Logistica at the same venue (AsiaWorld-Expo), Asiafruit Congress is the official curtain raiser to Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show.
A unique full-day conference for top executives in Asia’s fresh produce business, Asiafruit Congress brings together expert speakers to explain the latest market trends and opportunities. Delegates get to learn strategies for higher sales and better marketing, and network with more than 450 high-level industry professionals from over 40 different countries.
 
Main Sessions: macro trends
The three Main Sessions at this year’s Asiafruit Congress look at macro trends in production, marketing and trade respectively.
Sustainability is one of the headline issues for the fresh produce business globally right now, but what does it mean in Asia, where the challenge is on to feed a fast-growing population on increasingly limited resources? With the food industry, and agricultural production, facing major disruption from science and technology, the opening session features insight from leading food companies and experts on the issue of ‘farming for the future’.
The second Main Session zones in on the headline trends in Asia’s retail and consumer markets, looking at how fresh produce marketers can capitalise. Consumers are increasingly looking for new experiences when they shop offline, and the session examines how the ‘in-store experience’ is changing with the introduction of innovative technologies. Asia’s changing demographics also come under the spotlight, with marketing experts explaining how to target and connect with particular demographic groups.
The trade landscape in Asia is also shifting rapidly. Trade is becoming more political, while new markets and trade routes are emerging. The final Main Session – held at the end of the day – examines the changing landscape, and looks at how fresh produce marketers can respond.
Featured as part of the trade session is a spotlight on the Greater Bay Area, a Chinese government scheme to link Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong Province – including the megacities of Shenzhen and Guangzhou. The scheme aims to create a giant science, technology and IT hub to rival San Francisco’s Silicon Valley. With the Greater Bay Area boasting an estimated population of 69m and gdp of US$1.5 trillion, the session looks at what market opportunities the move to integrate these cities and remove trade barriers will create for the fresh produce business moving forward.
 
Workshops branch out
After the Networking Lunch, a series of Workshop Sessions goes into more detail on specific subjects.
The first pair of Workshop Sessions looks at the future for intellectual property varieties, and at European exporting nation Spain’s emergence as a supplier to Asia. A parallel ‘Brand localisation boot camp’ workshop also provides a framework for fresh produce growers and marketers to localise their brands for Asian markets.
The second pair of Workshop Sessions explores the future of Asia’s booming cherry market, and examines the growing influence of New Retail in South-East Asia, which has been driven by the expansion of tech-giants such as Alibaba and JD.com.

Asia Fruit Awards: celebrating excellence
Asiafruit Congress also hosts the presentation of the Asia Fruit Awards, the annual pan-Asia awards for Asia’s fresh produce business. The prestigious awards are presented in a ceremony before the Networking Lunch by Asiafruit Magazine and Asia Fruit Logistica.
The Asia Fruit Award is given in three core categories: Marketing Campaign of the Year, Importer of the Year and Produce Retailer of the Year, as well as the Impact Award, which recognises significant contribution to developing the business in Asia.
Asiafruit Congress concludes with a joint Welcome Reception held at Ikon within AsiaWorld-Expo – the Gala Cocktail on the eve of Asia Fruit Logistica’s opening.
Not only do Asiafruit Congress delegates access high-quality information and contacts to help them develop new business in Asia, they also get a three-day pass to Asia Fruit Logistica.  
Additionally, delegates receive a copy of the annual Asiafruit Congress Statistics Handbook, a unique statistical guide to Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable business. The handbook includes a collection of key import and export information, as well as analysis of market trends and trade data.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
„App“ geht’s zum DOGK 2019 31.05.2019
European Packaging Forum – In sieben Tagen! 29.05.2019
AMI/EPF: Suche nach der Quadratur des Kreises? 27.05.2019
Interpera: Saisonentwicklung und Technik im Blick 17.05.2019
Freskon 2019: Pfirsiche unter dem Mikroskop 17.05.2019
expoSE und expoDirekt: Messeduo verbucht bereits 275 Au... 16.05.2019
Macfrut 2019/Table Grape Meeting: Sortenentwicklung und... 16.05.2019
Tickets on sale for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 15.05.2019
DOGK 2019: Zukunft sichern – richtig positionieren 14.05.2019
Rijk Zwaan stellt zum ersten Mal auf der GreenTech in A... 13.05.2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

31.05.2019

Aldi Nord: Manager internationaler Einkauf - Obst & Gemüse (m/w/d)* gesucht

06.05.2019

Eosta bv, Waddinxveen (NL): We are looking for a Senior Account Manager (M/F/D) DACH region

06.05.2019

Frutania Logistik GmbH, Grafschaft-Ringen: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt: DISPONENT (m/w/d)

06.05.2019

Frutania Logistik GmbH, Grafschaft-Ringen: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt: SPEDITIONSKAUFMANN (m/w/d)

29.04.2019

vitfrisch Gemüse-Vertrieb eG: Zur Verstärkung und Aufbau unseres Teams suchen wir an den Standorten in Thüringen und Sachsen-Anhalt Sie als Schnittstelle Vertrieb und Produktion (m/w/d) Voll-/Teilzeit

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 22/2019

BEERENBOOM HÄLT AN: KOSTENDRUCK UND HOHE ANFORDERUNGEN ERSCHWEREN GESCHÄFT

HIT Dohle Handelsgruppe: Neue Marktarchitektur unterstreicht Frischekonzept


FRESH CONVENIENCE
Maschinenhersteller punkten mit neuen Ideen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
22 31.05.2019 21.05.2019 • Bananen
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Stangensellerie

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
23 07.06.2019 28.05.2019 • Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
24 14.06.2019 04.06.2019 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
25 21.06.2019 11.06.2019 • Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Erdbeeren
26 28.06.2019 18.06.2019 • Sommersaison in Frankreich
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Asia-Spezialitäten aus Fernost und Europa
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

04.06.2019

European Packaging Forum

Bietet die einmalige Gelegenheit, nicht nur die Verbandsveranstaltung zu besuchen, sondern ganz bequem die Gelegenheit zu nutzen, wichtige Player des Convenience-Marktes zu treffen, sich zu diesem Markt zu informieren und die...

05.06.2019

BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA

Co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and the Naturaltech - International Fair of Natural Products, Food and Health opens the doors for all members of the organic movement and offer possibilities to find new distribution channels.

12.06.2019

Europatat Congress

The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...

13.06.2019

4th International Conference on Food and Beverage Packaging

Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies

17.06.2019

IX International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops

The International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS) and the DiCEM/ University of Basilicata are organizing the IX International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops. During the four days of the congress,...

19.06.2019

5. Congreso Internacional de Frutos Rojos

Bei dem 5. Congreso de Frutos Rojos geht es u.a. um Themen wie Sorten, Erschließung neuer Märkte und Gesundheit.

24.06.2019

Packaged.

The 8th Global Packaged Summit

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.