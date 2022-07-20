ASIAFRUIT Congress ist zurück – vor Ort und online

Vom 1. bis 4. November findet der ASIAFRUIT Congress zusammen mit der ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (2. bis 4. November) in Bangkok statt. Bereits am 7. September wird zur Online-Vorschau geladen.
Fachredner und Diskussionsteilnehmer analysieren, was in Asiens schnelllebigem Frischobst- und Gemüsegeschäft passiert. Bereits am 7. September geht es um die wichtigsten Markttrends und -chancen in Asien.
Mit Fair For Life-Siegel Engagement
für mehr Nachhaltigkeit sichtbar
machen
UKRAINE
Zwischen Angriffskrieg
und Absatzmarkt
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|15.07.2022
|05.07.2022
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
• Bio- und Fairtrade Produkte (BioFach Nürnberg, 26.-29.7.2022)
• Produkte im Trend: Pfirsiche
|29/30
|29.07.2022
|19.07.2022
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|12.08.2022
|02.08.2022
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Produkte am POS: Bunte Salate (Lollo, Eichblatt)
• Produkte im Trend: Buschbohnen
|33
|19.08.2022
|09.08.2022
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe)
• Produkte am POS: Pfifferlinge
|34
|26.08.2022
|16.08.2022
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources.
Prognosfruit is the world’s leading annual event for the fruit industry. At this conference, the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) announces the apple and pear production forecast, and fruit market trends in the EU and...
International Horticultural Congress
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Die größte Lebensmittelmesse der baltischen Staaten, “Riga Food”, präsentiert alljährlich die allgemeinen Entwicklungen der Branche, stellt Neuheiten vor und bietet die Möglichkeit, bekannte und zuverlässige Unternehmen der...
Der Deutsche Obst & Gemüse Kongress ist eine eintägige Veranstaltung mit Vorträgen im Plenum und Parallel-Foren zu allen wichtigen aktuellen Themen der gesamten Lieferkette.
With this congress we aim to create a platform for networking and information exchange based on research, growing and commercialisation of strawberries for the fresh market. The programme comprises two days of lectures by...