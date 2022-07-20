Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 20. Juli 2022
19.07.2022

ASIAFRUIT Congress ist zurück – vor Ort und online

Vom 1. bis 4. November findet der ASIAFRUIT Congress zusammen mit der ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (2. bis 4. November) in Bangkok statt. Bereits am 7. September wird zur Online-Vorschau geladen.

Fachredner und Diskussionsteilnehmer analysieren, was in Asiens schnelllebigem Frischobst- und Gemüsegeschäft passiert. Bereits am 7. September geht es um die wichtigsten Markttrends und -chancen in Asien.

Kategorie: Messen, Übersee
