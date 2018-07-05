Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 5. Juli 2018
04.07.2018

Asiafruit Congress celebrates 20 years

Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event celebrates its 20th anniversary this September in Hong Kong. To mark the milestone, organiser Asiafruit Magazine will open this year’s Asiafruit Congress with a look back at how the market in Asia has changed since the event launched back in 1998 – and wrap up with a session focusing on the keys to future business success in Asia, according to a press release.
 
Asiafruit Magazine will be joined in the opening session – Asiafruit Congress: two decades of change – by an expert panel to discuss the developments they have seen over the past 20 years, and how the market is changing now. The expert panel includes Noel Shield, chief executive of powerhouse distributor Joy Wing Mau Asia Holdings; Patrick Vizzone, international head of food, beverage and agribusiness at ANZ Bank in Hong Kong; and Bill Young, senior export account manager at leading US grower-packer-shipper Stemilt.
“We started Asiafruit Congress 20 years ago to give people in the business a platform to come together, and it’s been fascinating to discuss and debate the evolution of the markets over the years,” says Chris White, managing director of Asiafruit publisher Fruitnet Media International, who has moderated every edition of the annual conference since its inception in Singapore in 1998.
“Much of the discussion has focused on the rapid market growth, but the business here in Asia is now maturing into adulthood and there are new challenges to face. We’re delighted to be joined by a panel of speakers who have made key contributions to the conference over the years to talk about how the market has changed, and where it’s headed.”
The final session – Asiafruit Congress at 20: Asia gets ready for its future – homes in on some of the emerging products and markets to watch in Asia through quick-fire Q&As, before closing out with an expert perspective on the keys to future business success from Mette Knudsen, chief executive of consultancy Knudsen&Co.

