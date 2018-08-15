Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 15. August 2018
14.08.2018

Asiafruit Congress: Buy your Ticket online and save

Asiafruit Congress: Buy your Ticket online and save

Get in early and start your business week with Asiafruit Congress. Connect with customers, explore the latest innovations, inspire your team and grow your business.

Register online and save 20 % (online ticket shop closes on 1 September 2018). Further discounts are available for group registrations and Asia Fruit Logistica exhibitors (promo code required). Contact info@asiafruitcongress.com to get your promotional code today.

Kategorie: Messen
