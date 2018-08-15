Asiafruit Congress: Buy your Ticket online and save

Get in early and start your business week with Asiafruit Congress. Connect with customers, explore the latest innovations, inspire your team and grow your business.
ITALIENISCHE TRAUBENSAISON MIT GUTEN QUALITÄTEN ZÜGIG ANGELAUFEN
Polen erwartet wahrscheinlich die größte Apfel-Ernte der Geschichte
Madlen Miserius im Interview
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Ananas
• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
|34
|24.08.2018
|14.08.2018
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 05.-07.09.2018) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
|35
|31.08.2018
|21.08.2018
|• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Produkte im Trend: Möhren
|36
|07.09.2018
|28.08.2018
|• SPECIAL: DEUTSCHER OBST UND GEMÜSE KONGRESS
Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.
Asia’s fresh produce hub
Die größte Lebensmittelmesse der baltischen Staaten, “Riga Food”, präsentiert alljährlich die allgemeinen Entwicklungen der Branche, stellt Neuheiten vor und bietet die Möglichkeit, bekannte und zuverlässige Unternehmen der...
International exhibition of organic and natural products
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel