Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 16. August 2019
Zurück zur Übersicht
16.08.2019

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held as scheduled at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong on 4 to 6 September 2019

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held as scheduled at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong on 4 to 6 September 2019

Global Produce Events GmbH, organizer of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, the leading continental trade show for Asia’s fresh produce business, announces ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will be held as scheduled at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong on 4 to 6 September 2019. Show preparation is in full swing despite recent public incidents in Hong Kong. Business remains largely as usual in Hong Kong and protest activities are normally announced well in advance.

“We are proud that Hong Kong has been our home at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA for one week every September for more than a decade”, says Wilfred Wollbold, Commercial Director of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. “The organizing team will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide timely updates as needed. Our goal is to ensure another successful and safe edition of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA for our exhibitors and visitors.”  

Over 800 exhibitors from 40 countries are expected to meet with over 13,000 visitors worldwide and to do business in fresh fruits and vegetables. Three onsite forums, including Smart Horticulture, Cool Logistics and Asiafruit Business Forum will take place concurrently; provide the best strategic and practical insights for decision makers and trade professionals. Asiafruit Congress, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event, will also be held as scheduled on 3 September 2019.  

“The safety and security of every exhibitor and visitor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is our number one priority. Our management teams in Berlin and Bangkok are meeting on a daily basis to review developments and fine tune contingency planning. We are working closely with our venue partner Asia-World Expo, which runs the exhibition centre where ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA takes place. Asia-World Expo has confirmed that heightened security measures will be put in place to ensure the smooth running of normal business activities.”

Business travelers are advised to pay close attention to flight information, exercise increased caution and avoid going to protest areas and police stations. Timely updates and useful website links will be shared on the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA website www.asiafruitlogistica.com and social media platforms, namely Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Wechat.  

Exhibitors and trade visitors who are looking for helpful information and guidance on the current situation are welcome to reach out to the organizing team at [email protected] or their familiar ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s foreign representatives.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA veröffentlicht Hinweise zur Lage i... 14.08.2019
Global Tomato Congress: Frische Ideen für das Tomatenge... 05.08.2019
Fünfte „Erlebniswelt Vollpappe“ auf der FachPack 2019 01.08.2019
DOGK 2019: Präsentationsflächen ausverkauft – hervorrag... 31.07.2019
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Get in early to get ahead 31.07.2019
Futurpera 2019: Fokus auf Verteidigung der Produktion 31.07.2019
Interaspa praxis: Fachmesse für Spezialkulturen geht in... 31.07.2019
CSO Italy Projekt „The European Art of Taste“ debütiert... 31.07.2019
Akademie Fresenius: Mehr Aufklärung für Landwirte auf K... 17.07.2019
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Tools to take your products furth... 17.07.2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

07.08.2019

Gebr. Gentile AG, Näfels (CH): Zur Verstärkung des bestehenden Teams in der Abteilung Handel suchen wir per sofort oder nach Vereinbarung eine/n Einkäufer/-in Früchte & Gemüse, 100% (w/m/d) (mit Fokus auf Import Übersee)

05.08.2019

Fruchtkaufmann, 55 Jahre, mit abgeschlossenem Studium der Oecotrophologie sucht neue Herausforderung

25.07.2019

Landgard: Für unseren Obst & Gemüse Standort in Bornheim-Roisdorf suchen wir eine stellvertretende Leitung Packstation (m/w/d) in Vollzeit

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 33/2019

KLEINERE KERNOBSTMENGEN ERHÖHEN CHANCEN AUF NORMALES VERMARKTUNGSJAHR

Versicherungen: Risiko braucht meist eine Absicherung, nur welche ist die Richtige?

DFHV-INTERVIEW
Dr. Andreas Brügger und Dieter Krauß zu möglichen Brexit-Folgen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
33 16.08.2019 06.08.2019 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Belgium)
• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
34 23.08.2019 13.08.2019 • ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 04.-06.09.2019) - Vorschau
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
• Produkte am POS: Zucchini
35 30.08.2019 20.08.2019 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
36 06.09.2019 23.08.2019 • SPECIAL: DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2019, Düsseldorf
37 13.09.2019 03.09.2019 • Kernobst aus Europa
• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte (Saisonbeginn)
• Beerenobst
• Sortierung und Verpackung (FachPack Nürnberg)
• Äpfel aus Frankreich
• Produkte im Trend: Zuckermais
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

17.08.2019

Hortico

Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition

21.08.2019

FOODPRO 2019

International exhibition and conference on food processing, packaging & technology

03.09.2019

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

04.09.2019

Riga Food

Die größte Lebensmittelmesse der baltischen Staaten, “Riga Food”, präsentiert alljährlich die allgemeinen Entwicklungen der Branche, stellt Neuheiten vor und bietet die Möglichkeit, bekannte und zuverlässige Unternehmen der...

04.09.2019

WorldFood Istanbul

27th International Food Products & Processing Technologies Exhibition

04.09.2019

Potato Europe 2019

Meet the over 200 exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.

04.09.2019

Asia Fruit Logistica

Asia’s fresh produce hub

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.