ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Tools to take your products further

Find the best post-harvest technologies to help your business make a breakthrough at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Looking for technologies to tackle food waste? Or tools to supply fruit of the perfect ripeness? Then look no further than ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, where you’ll find a range of post-harvest solutions on offer that can help your business to make the all-important breakthrough in the increasingly competitive global fresh produce market.



Asia’s premier trade show and information hub for the fresh fruit and vegetable business returns to Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo on 4-6 September. Exhibitors from more than 40 different countries spanning Asia and the rest of the world have already registered to showcase their products and services at this year’s event.

Key players in technology and post-harvest solutions will be out in force, including companies such as Decco Postharvest, DeltaTrak, Felix Instruments, Greenkeeper Iberia, Interko, Keep it Fresh, Manter International, Miatech, Netfresh and Peakfresh among others. For an updated list of exhibitors, visit: https://www.virtualmarket.asiafruitlogistica.com/en

US-based start-up Apeel Sciences will exhibit Apeel, an invisible coating applied to the skin of fruit and vegetables to preserve freshness and cut waste. Made from plant-derived materials, Apeel provides a protective seal that slows down the rate of water loss and the oxidation process, significantly extending the shelf-life of fresh produce.

Italian group TR Turoni will showcase FruitFirm, its portable device for testing the firmness of fruits in a non-destructive way. Developed in New Zealand by Plant & Food Research as a research tool, FruitFirm is a small handheld device that can be configured to test the ripeness and maturity of a range of fruits, such as blueberries, tomatoes, stonefruit and kiwifruit.

Shenzhen-based company Tzone Digital Technology will exhibit its TZ-TempU02 data logger once again at this year’s ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. The single-use data logger is ideal for monitoring the transportation of fresh fruit and other temperature-sensitive products. The plug-and-play logger allows data to be downloaded quickly and efficiently, automatically generating a PDF report.



You will also find a wealth of information and insights at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA through an information-packed programme of events.

It all gets underway with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event on 3 September. Taking place the day before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA at the same venue, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is the perfect primer to the trade show. Get more information, including programme updates, at the website: www.asiafruitcongress.com

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS also hosts the presentation of the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS, the only pan-Asia awards recognising excellence in Asia’s fresh produce business.

On the show floor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, you can take part in a range of Hall Forums. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM offers practical ideas and solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management, SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA is a forum on disruptive technology and digitalisation of the supply chain, while COOL LOGISTICS ASIA provides a programme of workshops on cold chain management. View the full programme of events here:

https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Visitors/Events/index.jsp



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA attracted more than 13,500 industry professionals from over 70 different countries last year.

You can save up to 40 per cent on the price of your tickets when purchasing through the ticket shop versus registering onsite in Hong Kong.

