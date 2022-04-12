Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 12. April 2022
11.04.2022

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Three more weeks to book your stand

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is back in person on 2-4 November 2022 in Bangkok. Join Asia’s leading trade show for the fresh produce business and present your company and products in front of thousands of high quality international trade visitors.
 
Exhibitor registration for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 ends on 30 April. Submit your application before deadline to be considered in the first round of hall planning.

We’re pleased to share the Exhibitor Registration Guideline to help you book your stand online at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022. See the instructions below, and additional Q&As in the document.

* Exhibitor services in your own country and your own language. Our representative in your country is ready to assist you on every aspect of your plans to exhibit at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.
Or contact the organiser [email protected] directly if you have any other questions.

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS takes place online and in person in 2022

Asia’s premier conference event is back in Bangkok on 1-4 November 2022 alongside ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.
 
Asiafruit Congress online broadcasts on 7 September to start the countdown for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and Asiafruit Congress.
 
Asiafruit Congress in person kicks off on 1 November with a get-together in Bangkok, the day before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.
 
Asiafruit Congress sessions take place each morning at Asiafruit Business Forum across all three days of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA on the show floor (2-4 November).

Register now.

Kategorie: Messen, Übersee
