ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Three more weeks to book your stand

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is back in person on 2-4 November 2022 in Bangkok. Join Asia’s leading trade show for the fresh produce business and present your company and products in front of thousands of high quality international trade visitors.
We’re pleased to share the Exhibitor Registration Guideline to help you book your stand online at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022. See the instructions below, and additional Q&As in the document.
ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS takes place online and in person in 2022
Asia’s premier conference event is back in Bangkok on 1-4 November 2022 alongside ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.
Asiafruit Congress online broadcasts on 7 September to start the countdown for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and Asiafruit Congress.
Asiafruit Congress in person kicks off on 1 November with a get-together in Bangkok, the day before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.
Asiafruit Congress sessions take place each morning at Asiafruit Business Forum across all three days of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA on the show floor (2-4 November).
|14
|06.04.2022
|25.03.2022
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
• Anuga FoodTec (Köln, 26.-29.04.2022)
• Smart Farming (GreenTech, Amsterdam, 27.-29.04.2022)
• Produkte am POS: Minze
|15/16
|22.04.2022
|12.04.2022
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 Messe-Nachbericht l (Berlin, 05.-07.04.2022)
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Groß- und Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Skandinavien, Niederlande, Belgien, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich)
• Südtirol
• Messevorschau Macfrut, Rimini, Mai 2022
• Food-Service (Internorga, Hamburg, 30.04.-04.05.2022)
• Produkte im Trend: Kopf-/Eissalat
|17
|29.04.2022
|19.04.2022
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 Messe-Nachbericht ll (Berlin, 05. - 07.04.2022)
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- und Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik: Gewächshäuser und Freiland
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Digitale Technologien, Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Spargel
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|06.05.2022
|26.04.2022
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2022 Messe-Nachbericht lll (Berlin, 05. - 07.04.2022)
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Fresh Convenience
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
