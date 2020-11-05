Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
05.11.2020

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON - The countdown is ON

With just two weeks to go before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON opens its virtual doors, exhibitors and visitors can look forward to a world of business and information opportunities.

The countdown to the exciting new digital format of Asia’s leading fresh produce trade show and conference event is ON! It all kicks off on 17 November with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON, the premier conference event for decision-makers in Asia’s fresh produce business. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON then opens its virtual doors on 18-20 November for business meetings at the online exhibition alongside an exciting range of online Hall Forums.   

Exhibitors from more than 30 different countries across six regions and continents have signed up to take part and are relishing the opportunities to meet and do business online at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON. Afghanistan, Bolivia and Finland will all be represented for the first time as exhibiting nations.

Many companies are also making their debut as exhibitors at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON. Guangdong Sinolychee, which wants to establish an industry benchmark for the Chinese lychee industry on global markets, is exhibiting its lychees and citrus. Intello Labs, which brings a new approach to fresh produce quality assessment using imaging technology and AI, is also showcasing its latest products.

“If this year has taught us one thing, it’s never to underestimate the power of digital,” said Intello Labs’ head of Asia-Pacific, Tanmay Bhargava. “The reach that comes through online platforms is unsurpassable. Because ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is online now, it will have a wider audience. Plus, the availability of information will not be limited to the three days of the event.”

In addition to first-rate business matching and meeting opportunities at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON, exhibitors and visitors will get live and on-demand access to an unprecedented range of online conferences, seminars and workshops.

For the first time this year, all ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON attendees can join ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON for free. Asia’s premier fresh produce conference livestreams from 2pm Singapore/China time on 17 November. ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON also hosts the presentation ceremony for the 2020 ASIA FRUIT AWARDS, the prestigious pan-Asia awards for Asia’s fresh produce business. Find out who wins and watch the winners beamed in to accept their accolades.  See the full programme of ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON here: https://www.asiafruitcongress.com/pro

In addition to ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON, visitors have access to three daily online Hall Forums on 18-20 November. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM homes in on practical solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management. It also plays host to a special event from Global Women Fresh on 20 November. SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA looks at all the latest trends in hi-tech horticulture, while COOL LOGISTICS ASIA covers key developments in perishable logistics and cold chain management. More details on Hall Forums available here: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/About/NEWEvents/HallForums/

As well as the information-packed event programme, national pavilions for key exhibiting countries such as France, Italy and Australia will feature national campaign tracks with a range of marketing presentations.

Register online today to make the most of the unrivalled combination of information and business meeting opportunities at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA ON and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS ON. Register for one flat fee of 30 Euro plus VAT to enjoy the full range of benefits: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Visitors/RegisterNow/

Kategorie: Messen
