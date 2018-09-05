ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA offers complete package

With Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable trade show just a few days away, visitors can look forward to the best ever combination of business, networking and information opportunities, according to a press release.



Well over 13,000 buyers and visitors from more than 70 countries are expected to pour through the doors of AsiaWorld-Expo for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA on 5-7 September 2018. They will find a trade show that has grown again, with more than 800 exhibitors from 46 countries and 27 national pavilions. “ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will have its largest ever number of exhibitors and widest range of products on display this year,” said Wilfried Wollbold, commercial director of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s organiser, Global Produce Events (GPE).

“Asia is expected to account for more than half of worldwide consumer spend on fresh fruit and vegetables by 2030,” he added. “The Asian region spans more than 20 different markets; they’re all represented here at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA under one roof, with many business opportunities awaiting.”

Visitors can make the most of their time by using ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s own networking tool – the Virtual Marketplace (VMP). The online platform enables visitors to search exhibitors’ products and services, and even pre-plan meetings through an integrated chat function. https://www.virtualmarket.asiafruitlogistica.com/en

The exhibition is the core of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s Business Week, which features a rich programme of events kicking off with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS the day before and continuing on the show-floor with an information-packed programme of Hall Forums.



ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS: 4 September

Taking place on 4 September, Asia’s premier conference event is the perfect primer to the trade show, providing a unique overview of the key trends and developments in Asia’s fast-moving markets and helping delegates to work out who and what to focus on at the exhibition. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS will look back at how business in Asia has changed over the past two decades, and at how it is changing now. Delegates will receive the first copies of the 2018 edition of the ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS Statistics Handbook, showcasing trade trends across Asia in an easy to understand format.

Bringing the numbers to life, key industry experts will highlight the latest market trends and opportunities, from more effective marketing to the vast traditional retail trade in India and Indonesia to a comprehensive market insight on Korea. View the full programme and speaker profiles here: https://www.asiafruitcongress.com/pro

As well as featuring premium insights from industry experts, the full-day conference hosts the presentation of the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS held before the Networking Lunch.



ASIA FRUIT AWARDS: 4 September

The unique pan-Asian awards for Asia’s fresh produce business are presented in three core categories: Marketing Campaign of the Year, Importer of the Year and Produce Retailer of the Year. This year will also see the launch of the brand-new ‘Impact’ Award recognising significant contribution to developing the fresh produce business in Asia.

Find out who wins and be there to congratulate them at the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS presentation ceremony, which takes place before the Networking Lunch at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS.

Delegates to ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS receive a full-access pass including a three-day ticket to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Go here for more information:

https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Visitors/Events/AsiafruitCongress/



HALL FORUMS: 5-7 September

Information opportunities continue on the show-floor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, where visitors can take part in two Hall Forums this year which are free to all visitors. All sessions feature simultaneous translation into Chinese, Japanese and Korean.