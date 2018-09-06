ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Großes Potenzial für Bananenimport

Chinas Bananenproduktion geht jährlich um bis zu 15 % zurück. Wetterkatastrophen und Krankheitsdruck zwingen immer mehr Produzenten zur Aufgabe, sagte Marktexperte Wayne Prowse in Hongkong.
Auch die Philippinen, Chinas Hauptlieferant, können ihre Produktion nicht endlos ausweiten. „Dies ist die Chance für lateinamerikanische Lieferländer, ihre Exporte auszuweiten.“
AKTUELLE THEMEN + TOP-REFERENTEN AUF DEM DEUTSCHEN OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018
Ein Sommer voller Herausforderungen — Fehlende Erntehelfer und Dürre brachten Probleme
NIEDERLANDE
Verpackungen sollen überraschen
