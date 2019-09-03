ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Even more on offer at Asia’s fresh produce hub

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS are on track to deliver the most comprehensive range of business and information opportunities for Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable trade when they return to Hong Kong this week.



Exhibitors from more than 40 different countries & regions are registered to showcase their products and services at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, which takes place from 4-6 September at AsiaWorld-Expo.



As the first Partner Country in the 12-year history of the trade fair, Peru is leading the charge. Peru will send its biggest ever delegation to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, with around 300 representatives from 60 companies and more than 20 sectorial associations present on a 240m2 stand. Blueberries, avocados, mangoes, table grapes, citrus, bananas and pomegranates will be among the products on display from Peru, which recorded a 22 per cent increase in agri-exports to Asia in 2018.



ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will feature over 25 national and regional pavilions this year, bringing together a wide range of products and services from around the world, and making it easy for visitors to meet with leading trading partners in dedicated areas of the show floor.



Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA can browse the full range of exhibitors and arrange their meetings via the Virtual Marketplace. The online platform enables visitors to search exhibitors’ products and services, and even pre-plan meetings through an integrated chat function: https://www.virtualmarket.asiafruitlogistica.com/en



Many products, technologies and services will make their Asia or global premiere at this year’s ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Spotlight – a new feature on the ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA website – profiles a range of the innovations being launched or exhibited for the first time at the show, providing a useful at-a-glance guide for trade visitors and media representatives: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Press/Spotlight/



The exhibition is the core of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA’s Business Week, which features a rich programme of events kicking off with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS the day before, and continuing on the show floor with an information-packed set of Hall Forums.



Get a head start at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS

Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA can make the most of their business week by getting in early to attend ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS on 3 September. Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable conference and networking event brings together expert speakers to discuss the headline trends in Asia’s fast-moving fresh produce markets. This year’s programme will provide a big picture view of where the market is headed – across production, marketing and trade – helping delegates to ready their businesses to capitalise on the opportunities.



As well as gaining strategic insights, delegates to ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS can enjoy quality time to network and connect with high-level decision makers from across the global fresh produce business during Networking Breaks, the Networking Lunch and the evening Welcome Reception to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Delegates to ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS receive a full-access pass, including a three-day ticket to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Visit the website for more information: https://www.asiafruitcongress.com/registration



The first copies of the 2019 ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS Statistics Handbook will also be distributed, providing a unique statistical guide to Asia’s dynamic fresh fruit and vegetable trade and profiling 11 different markets across the region.



Celebrating excellence: the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS

The best players in Asia’s fresh produce business will be recognised during ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS at the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS. The ASIA FRUIT AWARDS celebrate excellence and recognise outstanding achievement for the leading players in Asia’s fresh fruit and vegetable business, with the winners selected by ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT MAGAZINE.



The ASIA FRUIT AWARDS are given in three core categories – ‘Marketing Campaign of the Year,’ ‘Importer of the Year’ and ‘Produce Retailer of the Year’, while the ‘Impact Award’ recognises significant contribution to the development of the fresh produce business in Asia. The winners will be presented with their awards before the Networking Lunch at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS.



HALL FORUMS: 4-6 September

Information opportunities continue on the show floor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, where visitors can take part in two Hall Forums, which are free to attend for all visitors. All sessions feature simultaneous translation into Chinese, Japanese and Korean.



ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM: practical solutions

ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM will again provide an array of practical ideas and solutions to help companies grow their fresh produce business. Held daily on the trade show floor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA in Hall 3B, ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM returns with a fresh format this year, which will see workshops begin on the hour each day from 11am.



Day One of ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM shines a spotlight on ‘people and production’. Syngenta’s Mallikarjun Mangrule will explain how technology is powering varietal development while a session spotlighting Peru’s rise as a producer will hear from PromPeru’s Mario Ocharan Casabona, Carlos Zamorano of Peruvian grape growers’ association Provid, and Sergio del Castillo of Peruvian citrus body Procitrus.



‘Packaging and grading’ is the theme on Day Two. Stepac’s Amnon Sandman and Sinclair’s Wil Murray will examine the trend towards sustainable packaging and labelling solutions, while Tomra Compac CEO Ken Moynihan will look at how advances in grading technology are helping packers maximise the value of every piece of fruit.



The third and final day focuses on ‘marketing and trade’. Freshfel’s Philippe Binard will lead a session focused on how European suppliers are turning to Asia in a bid to unlock new trade opportunities. Tarun Arora of Indian importer IG International will examine how the reach of mainstream media is being harnessed to promote fresh produce, while Cici Yang of Chinese greengrocer chain Pagoda will explain how to bring innovative marketing to life.



SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA: disruptive technologies

Technology is transforming the fresh produce supply chain, and visitors seeking more information on leading-edge innovation in the field can find it at SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA, a forum on disruptive technology and digitisation of the supply chain.



Chaired by Harrij Schmeitz of Technologypull and taking place each morning of the trade show at Hall Forum 2 (Hall 5B), SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA will kick off with a spotlight on the role technology can play to make production and the supply chain more sustainable. Day Two will focus on the impact of digital transformation on marketing and branding, while the final day looks at the influence of artificial intelligence on all sectors of the supply chain. Darryn Keiller, CEO of New Zealand-based company Autogrow, Jacquelien Brussee Postigo, vice general manager of Labbrand in Shanghai, and Ronald Hoek, CEO of Agro Energy are among a range of high-profile speakers.



COOL LOGISTICS ASIA: linking the chain

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors seeking a deeper insight into the fast-changing fresh produce logistics landscape can also attend COOL LOGISTICS ASIA, a series of practical workshops on cold chain management held each afternoon at Hall Forum 2 (Hall 5B).



Chaired by Alex Von Stempel of Freshwater Logistics, this year’s COOL LOGISTICS ASIA programme will kick off with a focus on the issue of whether there is going to be enough transport capacity to meet the predicted growth in global trade. Thomas Eskesen of Eskesen Advisory and Erik Osinga of DHL Global Forwarding will be on-hand to share their expert insights.



Day Two will look at the growing influence of e-commerce on perishable logistics, with Gary Loh of DiMuto outlining the role of blockchain, and Brian Robertson, VP of Emerson Commercial, discussing e-commerce and logistics investment. Day Three focuses on logistics and regional growth: Bharadwaj Bhuyan of Ocean Network Express will analyse key trends in perishable cargo imports to Asia, while Chris Catto-Smith of Freshport Asia will outline transport solutions for high value produce from South-East Asia.



View the full programmes for the Hall Forums, including confirmed speakers, here: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Visitors/Events/





New events for 2019

In addition to the Hall Forums, two new events will take place alongside ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA this year. The 12th international Frutic symposium will be held in conjunction with ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA for the first time. Taking place on 4 September at Meeting Room 204, the one-day event brings together academic scientists and fresh produce industry professionals for technical discussions covering innovations, new technologies and research required to promote the supply of safe, high-quality fruit and vegetables. Delegates must register for Frutic separately from ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.



Global Women Fresh, the newly created networking platform for women in the international fresh produce industry, also hosts its second event at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. The networking event, to be held on 5 September from 3pm at Meeting Room 201C, follows the success of the non-profit organisation’s inaugural meeting at this year’s FRUIT LOGISTICA trade fair in Berlin.





Shorter show hours on final day

To facilitate the return journeys of visitors and exhibitors, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA organiser Global Produce Events has shortened the show by two hours for the final day (Friday 6 September). The decision to finish at 3pm is designed to give exhibitors and visitors the option of bringing forward their return journeys ahead of any possible disruption in Hong Kong over the weekend. Acknowledging the fact some participants may not be able to change their return flights, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will also offer a business lounge at the trade show grounds from 3pm onwards.



A checklist of recommendations has been issued to business visitors here to help them prepare for their trip. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is also providing updates on its social media channels.



For ticketing and online ticket shop queries, please contact Irina Mueller by email: [email protected], telephone: +49 30 3038 2367 or visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com





