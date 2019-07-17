ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Cutting-edge solutions at Asia's fresh produce hub

Whether it be technologies to tackle food waste or tools to supply fruit of the perfect ripeness, there will be a range of solutions on show at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Post-harvest solutions are bringing benefits throughout the fresh fruit and vegetable value chain, and there will be plenty of innovations on display at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA.



Asia’s premier trade show and information hub for the fresh fruit and vegetable business returns to Hong Kong’s AsiaWorld-Expo on 4-6 September. Exhibitors from more than 40 different countries spanning Asia and the rest of the world have already registered to showcase their products and services at this year’s event.

Key players in technology and post-harvest solutions will be out in force, including companies such as Decco Postharvest, DeltaTrak, Felix Instruments, Greenkeeper Iberia, Interko, Keep it Fresh, Manter International, Miatech, Netfresh and Peakfresh among others.

US-based start-up Apeel Sciences will exhibit Apeel, an invisible coating applied to the skin of fruit and vegetables to preserve freshness and cut waste. Made from plant-derived materials, Apeel provides a protective seal that slows down the rate of water loss and the oxidation process, significantly extending the shelf-life of fresh produce.

“Because Apeel protects and extends shelf-life and transportability, it dramatically cuts waste and enables suppliers to bring fruits and vegetables to market at their most delicious, without necessarily requiring refrigeration,” said Gordon Robertson, chief revenue officer for Apeel Sciences. “Available for organic and conventionally-grown produce in an ever-growing number of categories, Apeel is the only proven plant-derived end-to-end solution for freshness.”

Markets across Asia have earned a reputation for their discerning quality standards, and technologies that can help to ensure compliance with such standards are seeing growing demand – not least firmness-testing solutions.

“Asia is a market that’s growing, and demand for the tools that can measure quality parameters in fruit and vegetables is certainly increasing there,” said Enrico Turoni, founder and director of Italian group TR Turoni, which will exhibit its handheld firmness testing instruments at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. “The market is moving towards tools that can guarantee such measurements will be reliable.”

TR Turoni will showcase FruitFirm, its portable device for testing the firmness of fruits in a non-destructive way. Developed in New Zealand by Plant & Food Research as a research tool, FruitFirm is a small handheld device that can be configured to test the ripeness and maturity of a range of fruits, such as blueberries, tomatoes, stonefruit and kiwifruit.

As the growth of the fresh produce trade continues apace, demand for GPS tracking solutions and other services that monitor the temperature and condition of cargoes in transit is also on the rise.

Shenzhen-based company Tzone Digital Technology will exhibit its TZ-TempU02 data logger once again at this year’s ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. The single-use data logger is ideal for monitoring the transportation of fresh fruit and other temperature-sensitive products. “TempU02 is inserted into shipping containers or packages to create a time-based history of the conditions experienced during shipping,” explained general manager Frank Liao. “The plug-and-play logger allows data to be downloaded quickly and efficiently, automatically generating a PDF report.”



Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will also find a wealth of information and insights through an information-packed programme of events.

It all gets underway with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event on 3 September. Taking place the day before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA at the same venue, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is the perfect primer to the trade show. Get more information, including programme updates, at the website: www.asiafruitcongress.com

ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS also hosts the presentation of the ASIA FRUIT AWARDS, the only pan-Asia awards recognising excellence in Asia’s fresh produce business.

On the show floor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, visitors can take part in a range of Hall Forums. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM offers practical ideas and solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management, SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA is a forum on disruptive technology and digitalisation of the supply chain, while COOL LOGISTICS ASIA provides a programme of workshops on cold chain management. View the full programme of events here:

https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Visitors/Events/index.jsp



