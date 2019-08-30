Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 30. August 2019
29.08.2019

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA closes earlier on Friday

To facilitate the stay of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA participants, organiser Global Produce Events has decided to shorten the last day of Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable trade show.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019 will be held at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong on 4 to 6 September. On Friday, 6 September, the trade show closes two hours earlier, at 3pm.

“Finishing the third and last ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA show day at 3pm will give exhibitors and visitors the possibility to bring forward their return journeys ahead of any possible disruption in Hong Kong over the weekend,” said Wilfried Wollbold, Commercial Director of ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. “Of course, we also acknowledge the fact that some of the participants might not be able to change their return flights at this stage. That’s why ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will also offer a business lounge at the trade show grounds from 3pm onwards.”
 
Guests will be able to deposit their luggage Friday morning at the business lounge, engage with the trade show until 3pm, then enjoy some complimentary food and beverage in the lounge and take the opportunity to do some work or carry on networking.
 
The shuttle bus service from the AsiaWorld-Expo venue to Hong Kong International airport will also be extended up to 10pm.

Kategorie: Messen, Übersee
