Samstag, 12. Januar 2019
11.01.2019

Artevos feiert als Aussteller auf der FRUIT LOGISTICA Premiere

Foto: Artevos

Guter Geschmack steht bei der Auswahl von Artevos-Sorten an erster Stelle.

Neu eingeführte Sorten sind die Johannisbeere „Haronia“(s), die Zwetschge ‚Jofela‘® (7346(s)), eine Kreuzung aus „Jojo“ und „Felsina“, und die Apfelsorte „Mariella“(s). Eine Auswahl an Apfelsorten wird am Stand ausgestellt und darf auch probiert werden, so Artevos.
Halle 21, Stand A-01

Kategorie: Messen
