Aroma Obst: Neustrukturierung der Geschäftsführung

Die Geschäftsführung des Unternehmens liegt ab sofort bei Michelle Schalk-Hirschbeck und Gerald Mauthner.
Michael Pichler scheidet als Geschäftsführer aus, verbleibt aber als Prokurist bei Aroma Obst GmbH. Ziel ist eine Vereinheitlichung des Vorgehens und des Arbeitsstils von Aroma Obst GmbH, Zinner Obstbau GmbH, Pichler GmbH und Pinka Kft.
NIEDERLANDE
Kernobst-Branche sieht weiteres Potential für Conférence-Birnen
SCHWEIZ
Import von Lebensmitteln soll erleichtert werden
GASTRONOMIE
Gute Aussichten für den Außer-Haus-Verzehr im neuen Jahr
KNOLLENSELLERIE
AMI sieht Zeichen für Wachstum
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|51/52
|22.12.2017
|12.12.2017
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Knollensellerie
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|12.01.2018
|02.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau l
|05.01.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
|3
|19.01.2018
|09.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
The ISFC 2018 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
25th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik
The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary
An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...