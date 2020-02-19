Argentinien liefert mehr als 440 Millionen sterile Fliegen an Marokko

Von März bis Mitte Mai 2021 wird das Institut für Gesundheit und landwirtschaftliche Qualität Mendoza 44 Lieferungen mit 10 Mio Fliegen pro Woche tätigen, berichtet infocampo.com.
Im Rahmen des Schädlingsbekämpfungsprogramms greift Marokko damit auf einen neuen Fliegen-Lieferanten zurück. Bisher kamen sterile Insekten aus Valencia, Spanien, zum Einsatz.
Fruitnet World of Fresh Ideas: Nachhaltigkeit in
allen Facetten im Focus der Multimedia-Show
BIO PRODUKTE
Deutliche Nachfragesteigerung nach Äpfeln aus Europa
LOGISTIK
Kloosterboer baut hochmodernes Kühlcontainer-Terminal
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|6
|06.02.2020
|24.01.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Aktuell
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte (BioFach Nürnberg)
• Fruchtwelt Bodensee (Friedrichshafen)
• Produkte im Trend: Äpfel
|7/8
|21.02.2020
|11.02.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Flandern, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Basilikum
|9
|28.02.2020
|18.02.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht ll
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- + Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|10
|06.03.2020
|25.02.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht lll
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte: Messe-Berichte Fruit Logistica + BioFach
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Ananas
|11
|13.03.2020
|03.03.2020
|• Beerenobst (Global Berry Congress, Rotterdam)
• Spargel
Das Research Centre for Banana (Bananenforschungszentrum), Teil des Indian Conucil of Agricultural Research (ICAR), organisiert in Partnerschaft mit Bioversity International und der Gesellschaft für die Förderung von Gartenbau...
HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...
SMAK 2020 is the Nordic Food and Beverage Trade Fair. SMAK is the most important Nordic arena for professionals within hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, catering, institutions, canteens and fast-food outlets, as well as for those...
International Intralogistics, Warehousing and Supply Chain Exhibition
The 45. international Food and Beverage Exhibition
Die Leitmesse für den gesamten Außer-Haus-Markt bietet an fünf Tagen alles, was ein erfolgreiches Unternehmen braucht. Bekannt als Quelle für Trends und visionäre Konzepte, ist die INTERNORGA auch 2020 wieder der Hotspot für...
PackPlus South is South India's premier show on packaging, converting and supply chain event. Presenting the latest innovation and development from the industry. PackPlus South will explore the market of the region and will...