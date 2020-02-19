Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Mittwoch, 19. Februar 2020
Zurück zur Übersicht
18.02.2020

Argentinien liefert mehr als 440 Millionen sterile Fliegen an Marokko

Foto: thithawat/AdobeStock

Von März bis Mitte Mai 2021 wird das Institut für Gesundheit und landwirtschaftliche Qualität Mendoza 44 Lieferungen mit 10 Mio Fliegen pro Woche tätigen, berichtet infocampo.com.

Im Rahmen des Schädlingsbekämpfungsprogramms greift Marokko damit auf einen neuen Fliegen-Lieferanten zurück. Bisher kamen sterile Insekten aus Valencia, Spanien, zum Einsatz.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Verwandte Themen
Peru: Trauben-Exporte könnten bis zum Saisonende um fün... 18.02.2020
Chile: Markteintritt von Avocados in Südkorea steht woh... 18.02.2020
Fyffes: Ananas-Plantage erhält Sustainable Agriculture ... 18.02.2020
Bayer: Enttäuschung über Dicamba-Urteil 18.02.2020
Copa Cogeca: Erzeugerorganisationen als wichtigste Unte... 18.02.2020
WUR reduces carbon footprint 18.02.2020
The Fruit Farm Group gibt Produktion in Suriname auf 17.02.2020
R+V: Sturm Sabine glimpflicher als erwartet 17.02.2020
QS-Datenbank: Neues System ermöglicht Überprüfung der L... 17.02.2020
EU-Parlament fordert strikte Verhandlungslinie bei Brex... 17.02.2020

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

03.02.2020

Fruchthandelsagentur in München sucht ab sofort Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) im Einkauf & Verkauf und Sachbearbeiter (m/w/d). Italienische Sprachkenntnisse erwünscht.

27.01.2020

SPAR Österreichische Warenhandels-AG: Wir suchen: Qualitätskontrolleur (m/w/d) Obst, Gemüse und ultrafrische Produkte Dienstort: Italien

22.01.2020

vitalente oHG: Zur Führung seines Teams im Großraum Köln/Bonn sucht unser Kunde in Vollzeit zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt einen Operativen Geschäftsführer (m/w/d) im Obst- und Gemüse Großhandel

20.01.2020

Eosta B.V. in Waddinxveen, NL: Der Bio-Markt wächst weiter! Für unser kaufmännisches Team suchen wir: ACCOUNT MANAGER (m/w/d) für deutschsprachiges Europa

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 6/2020

PREMIERE:
FRUIT LOGISTICA AWARD FOR RETAIL
EXCELLENCE IN BERLIN VERGEBEN

Fruitnet World of Fresh Ideas: Nachhaltigkeit in
allen Facetten im Focus der Multimedia-Show

BIO PRODUKTE
Deutliche Nachfragesteigerung nach Äpfeln aus Europa

LOGISTIK
Kloosterboer baut hochmodernes Kühlcontainer-Terminal

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
6 06.02.2020 24.01.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Aktuell
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte (BioFach Nürnberg)
• Fruchtwelt Bodensee (Friedrichshafen)
• Produkte im Trend: Äpfel
7/8 21.02.2020 11.02.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Flandern, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Basilikum
9 28.02.2020 18.02.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht ll
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- + Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung

März

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
10 06.03.2020 25.02.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht lll
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte: Messe-Berichte Fruit Logistica + BioFach
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Ananas
11 13.03.2020 03.03.2020 • Beerenobst (Global Berry Congress, Rotterdam)
• Spargel
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

22.02.2020

Internationale Konferenz über Bananen 2020

Das Research Centre for Banana (Bananenforschungszentrum), Teil des Indian Conucil of Agricultural Research (ICAR), organisiert in Partnerschaft mit Bioversity International und der Gesellschaft für die Förderung von Gartenbau...

26.02.2020

HortEx Vietnam 2020

HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...

03.03.2020

SMAK 2020

SMAK 2020 is the Nordic Food and Beverage Trade Fair. SMAK is the most important Nordic arena for professionals within hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, catering, institutions, canteens and fast-food outlets, as well as for those...

03.03.2020

IntraLog Poland

International Intralogistics, Warehousing and Supply Chain Exhibition

10.03.2020

Foodex Japan 2019

The 45. international Food and Beverage Exhibition

13.03.2020

Internorga

Die Leitmesse für den gesamten Außer-Haus-Markt bietet an fünf Tagen alles, was ein erfolgreiches Unternehmen braucht. Bekannt als Quelle für Trends und visionäre Konzepte, ist die INTERNORGA auch 2020 wieder der Hotspot für...

13.03.2020

PackPlus South

PackPlus South is South India's premier show on packaging, converting and supply chain event. Presenting the latest innovation and development from the industry. PackPlus South will explore the market of the region and will...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2020 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.