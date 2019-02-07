Argentina's lemon exporters connect with global buyers in Berlin to share 2019 season expectations

Representatives from Argentina’s leading lemon exporting companies operating under the auspices of ACNOA and ALL LEMON have come together this week to exhibit jointly at FRUIT LOGISTICA, according to a press release.
“FRUIT LOGISTICA is an established part of our annual calendar that brings us into direct contact with our clients and colleagues at a key moment for Argentine lemons, prior to the season start. We are proud to be able to participate and to share the very latest news from the sector, in addition to highlighting to the international fresh produce world the strong institutional backing that our product benefits from,” said Martín Carignani, president of ACNOA, the Citrus Association of the North West of Argentina that represents some 350 members, including producers, processors, nurseries and citrus packers.
“Quality is one of the most highly valued attributes for fresh fruit and at this trade show we are proud to be able to demonstrate and communicate the professional approach that we take to our business, as well as the efforts and investment that we are making to ensure that we deliver lemons from Argentina of the highest quality, season after season. Through the ALL LEMON quality seal we are able to audit over 80 % of the lemons that we export globally,” noted Carlos Parravicini, executive director of the ALL LEMON quality seal group.
