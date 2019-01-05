AMI: Weihnachten war ein Fest für Brokkoli

Agriflanders Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture

International Soft Fruit Conference (ISFC) The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...

SIVAL SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

Anfas Food Product Exhibition 26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage

Internationale Grüne Woche The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...

IPM Essen Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus