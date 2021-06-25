Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 25. Juni 2021
Zurück zur Übersicht
25.06.2021

AMI: Verbraucher greifen aktuell weniger bei Bananen zu

Foto: atoss/AdobeStock

Es ist nicht das erste Mal, dass um diese Jahreszeit die Nachfrage nach Bananen zurückgeht. Entsprechend wird gehandelt. Wie die AMI mitteilte, wurden die Importe bereits im Vorfeld gedrosselt, um den Markt im Gleichgewicht zu halten.

Zudem wird derzeit ordentlich die Werbetrommel geschlagen. Bundesweit wirbt Edeka mit Verbraucherpreisen zwischen 0,88 Euro/kg und 0,99 Euro/kg. Bei Aldi gibt es eine Aktion mit Bio-Bananen für 1,39 Euro/kg. Die Käuferreichweite liegt auf typischem Saisonniveau. Bislang ist über die reduzierten Importe trotz Nachfragerückgangs kein Absatzstau entstanden.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Deutschland/Unwetter: Über 30.000 Hektar von der Nordse... 25.06.2021
Österreich: Landwirtschaft nach Unwettern weiterhin im ... 25.06.2021
Wageningen University & Research: Gewächshaus auf Basis... 25.06.2021
BMEL: "Erzeuger müssen auch zukünftig Existenz sichern ... 25.06.2021
Schweiz: Vorübergehende Erhöhung des Teilzollkontingent... 25.06.2021
Polytrade: Nachhaltige Verpackung bewahrt Frische und G... 25.06.2021
Italien: Die Kaliber bei Kirschen machen den Unterschie... 25.06.2021
Bedarf an neuen genomischen Techniken bei Kartoffeln ge... 24.06.2021
Peru: Mangoexport steigt weiter an 24.06.2021
Wageningen University & Research: Zwiebelgenom gibt end... 24.06.2021

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

07.06.2021

Monaghan Mushrooms Group: Wir suchen ab sofort: Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) Vertriebsinnendienst nach Laichingen im schönen Alb-Donau-Kreis

07.05.2021

Weyers GmbH: Zur Umsetzung unserer weiteren Wachstumsziele suchen wir Dich zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt für das Weyers Team am Standort Venlo als qualifizierte(n) und engagierte(n) Ein- und Verkäufer/in Obst und Gemüse (m/w/d) in Vollzeit

29.04.2021

Frutania GmbH, Grafschaft: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir einen Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w/d)

26.04.2021

Hochmotiviert und mit über 20 Jahren Berufserfahrung im Import-Export/ Ein- und Verkauf, auch auf Management-Ebene in der Obst- und Gemüse-Branche, suche ich ab sofort eine neue Herausforderung im Bereich Import-Export/Ein- und Verkauf in D, AT oder CH!

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 25/2021

MELONEN AUS MURCIA: INNOVATION
UND NACHHALTIGKEIT IM FOKUS

Flandern: Weniger Food-Waste
dank nachhaltiger Verpackungskonzepte

AVOCADOS
Status als Grundnahrungsmittel erreicht

VIP
Bio-Äpfel trotzen neuem Konkurrenzdruck

Zum E-Paper


Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
25 25.06.2021 15.06.2021 • Flandern
• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Avocados

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
26 02.07.2021 22.06.2021 • SPECIAL: Taste Matters
27 09.07.2021 29.06.2021 • Finanzdienstleistungen und Consulting
• Asia Spezialitäten aus Fernost und Europa
• Ananas
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Möhren
28 16.07.2021 06.07.2021 • Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
• Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Produkte am POS: Himbeeren
29/30 30.07.2021 20.07.2021 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

30.06.2021

Global Grape Congress

The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry

13.07.2021

Festival of Fresh

Some of the leading industry groups in British fresh fruits and vegetables are joining us at the Fresh Produce Journal this summer. It's a unique collaboration to celebrate all that's best in UK fresh produce as we emerge...

01.09.2021

Potato Europe 2021

Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.

02.09.2021

Global Avocado Congress

Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.

07.09.2021

Macfrut 2021

Fruit & Veg Professional Show

08.09.2021

Rieder Messe

Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...

08.09.2021

BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA

Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2021 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.