AMI: Verbraucher greifen aktuell weniger bei Bananen zu

Es ist nicht das erste Mal, dass um diese Jahreszeit die Nachfrage nach Bananen zurückgeht. Entsprechend wird gehandelt. Wie die AMI mitteilte, wurden die Importe bereits im Vorfeld gedrosselt, um den Markt im Gleichgewicht zu halten.
Zudem wird derzeit ordentlich die Werbetrommel geschlagen. Bundesweit wirbt Edeka mit Verbraucherpreisen zwischen 0,88 Euro/kg und 0,99 Euro/kg. Bei Aldi gibt es eine Aktion mit Bio-Bananen für 1,39 Euro/kg. Die Käuferreichweite liegt auf typischem Saisonniveau. Bislang ist über die reduzierten Importe trotz Nachfragerückgangs kein Absatzstau entstanden.
Flandern: Weniger Food-Waste
dank nachhaltiger Verpackungskonzepte
AVOCADOS
Status als Grundnahrungsmittel erreicht
VIP
Bio-Äpfel trotzen neuem Konkurrenzdruck
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|25
|25.06.2021
|15.06.2021
|• Flandern
• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|26
|02.07.2021
|22.06.2021
|• SPECIAL: Taste Matters
|27
|09.07.2021
|29.06.2021
|• Finanzdienstleistungen und Consulting
• Asia Spezialitäten aus Fernost und Europa
• Ananas
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Möhren
|28
|16.07.2021
|06.07.2021
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
• Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Produkte am POS: Himbeeren
|29/30
|30.07.2021
|20.07.2021
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen
The new meeting point for leading players in the global grape industry
Some of the leading industry groups in British fresh fruits and vegetables are joining us at the Fresh Produce Journal this summer. It's a unique collaboration to celebrate all that's best in UK fresh produce as we emerge...
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...
Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...