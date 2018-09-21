Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 21. September 2018
20.09.2018

AMI: Angebote von deutschem Blumenkohl bleiben gering

In KW 28 können daher auch nur eng begrenzte Lieferprogramme an die Ketten des Lebensmitteleinzelhandels (LEH) getätigt werden, teilte die AMI mit.

Eine Normalisierung des Wachstums dürfte wohl mit dem Einzug niedrigerer Temperaturen zum Wochenende einsetzen. Eventuell könnte dann ab Mitte KW 39 in einigen Gebieten mehr Ware auflaufen. Denn es stehen, so die AMI weiter, genug Feldbestände parat. Bei der knappen Angebotssituation werden inzwischen schon in geringem Maße Importe aus Frankreich getätigt. Auch auf der Verbraucherebene bleiben die Preise vorerst auf vergleichsweise hohem Niveau.

Kategorie: Produktion
