AMI: Angebote von deutschem Blumenkohl bleiben gering

In KW 28 können daher auch nur eng begrenzte Lieferprogramme an die Ketten des Lebensmitteleinzelhandels (LEH) getätigt werden, teilte die AMI mit.
Eine Normalisierung des Wachstums dürfte wohl mit dem Einzug niedrigerer Temperaturen zum Wochenende einsetzen. Eventuell könnte dann ab Mitte KW 39 in einigen Gebieten mehr Ware auflaufen. Denn es stehen, so die AMI weiter, genug Feldbestände parat. Bei der knappen Angebotssituation werden inzwischen schon in geringem Maße Importe aus Frankreich getätigt. Auch auf der Verbraucherebene bleiben die Preise vorerst auf vergleichsweise hohem Niveau.
BEDARF AN PREMIUM-FRISCHEPRODUKTEN WÄCHST AUF ASIATISCHEN MÄRKTEN RASANT
Flandern: Kiwi-Beeren mit hohem Wachstumspotential — Schere zwischen Äpfeln und Birnen geht weiter auf
SPANIEN
Schwierige Saison für Kaki
FYFFES
130 Jahre Bananen
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|38
|21.09.2018
|11.09.2018
|• Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Mangos aus Spanien
• Tropische Melonen
• Kaki
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Broccoli
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel
FachPack - Europäische Fachmesse für Verpackung, Technik, Veredelung und Logistik
Der Deutsche Kartoffelhandelsverband e.V. lädt im September 2017 zur 66. Internationalen Kartoffel-Herbstbörse ein!
The success of the previous 12 editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments...
Fruit and Vegetable Expo and Summit which will be organized at Istanbul Expo Center will be the gathering point for fresh fruit and vegetable trade in the region. FAV Turkey is planned to be one of the most important exhibitions,...
The Fira de Lleida’s desire to adapt its services to the current economy and to provide a response to the various production sectors has led it to set up in 2017 the first edition of the International Exhibition of Suppliers to...
International Perishables Expo in the Middle East