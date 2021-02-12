Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 12. Februar 2021
11.02.2021

Aldi U.S.: 100 neue Filialen in 2021

Foto: Aldi U.S.

Der Fokus bei den geplanten Filialen liegt vor allem auf Arizona, Kalifornien, Florida und dem Nordosten. Außerdem plant der Discounter nach eigenen Angaben einen neuen regionalen Hauptsitz inklusive Distributionszentrum in Loxley, Alabama, sowie die Erweiterung der E-Commerce-Angebots.

Das neue 564.000 m² große Vertriebszentrum wird mit mehreren nachhaltigen Bauelementen ausgestattet, wie Solarpanelen, LED-Beleuchtung und einem umweltfreundlichen Kühlsystem. 200 zusätzliche Arbeitsplätze werden dadurch geschaffen.
Bis Ende 2021 sollen 500 weitere Filialen mit dem Curbside Grocery Pickup Service ausgestattet werden. Aldi U.S. will auch weiterhin in fast allen Filialen die Zustellung von Lebensmitteln über Instacart anbieten.
Bis Ende 2022 sollen bis zu 35 neue Filialen an der Golfküste eröffnet werden.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel, Übersee
