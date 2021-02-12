Aldi U.S.: 100 neue Filialen in 2021

Der Fokus bei den geplanten Filialen liegt vor allem auf Arizona, Kalifornien, Florida und dem Nordosten. Außerdem plant der Discounter nach eigenen Angaben einen neuen regionalen Hauptsitz inklusive Distributionszentrum in Loxley, Alabama, sowie die Erweiterung der E-Commerce-Angebots.
Das neue 564.000 m² große Vertriebszentrum wird mit mehreren nachhaltigen Bauelementen ausgestattet, wie Solarpanelen, LED-Beleuchtung und einem umweltfreundlichen Kühlsystem. 200 zusätzliche Arbeitsplätze werden dadurch geschaffen.
Bis Ende 2021 sollen 500 weitere Filialen mit dem Curbside Grocery Pickup Service ausgestattet werden. Aldi U.S. will auch weiterhin in fast allen Filialen die Zustellung von Lebensmitteln über Instacart anbieten.
Bis Ende 2022 sollen bis zu 35 neue Filialen an der Golfküste eröffnet werden.
FRESHFEL EUROPE: ONLINE-LANDSCHAFT
IST GEPRÄGT VON NATIONALEN
EINKAUFS-TRADITIONEN
ALDI SÜD
Frischeplattform für Obst und
Gemüse im Test
KÖLLA
Geschäftsführung wird
neu aufgestellt
