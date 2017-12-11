Aldi Süd: Ausbau des Fresh Convenience-Geschäfts?

Angeblich gebe es Pläne, den Fresh Convenience-Bereich auszuabuen und in neue Kleinflächenformate für City-Lagen zu investieren. Ein Testmarkt, der Mitte 2018 eröffnen soll, sei bereits in Planung.
Das behauptet zumindest die Lebensmittelzeitung, die sich dabei auf Insider beruft. Angeblich sollen die beiden Formate zwar nicht mit dem klassischen Logo gebrandet werden, aber eindeutig als Aldi erkennbar sein. Von Aldi Süd hat es dazu bisher jedoch keine Stellungnahme gegeben.
Grundsätzlich ist Aldi Süd im Fresh Convenience-Bereich tätig, geschnittene Salate oder Obstschalen finden sich bereits in den Regalen und der Bereich soll zweistellig wachsen.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|08.12.2017
|28.11.2017
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
|50
|15.12.2017
|05.12.2017
|• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Produkte am POS: Grünkohl
|51/52
|22.12.2017
|12.12.2017
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Knollensellerie
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|12.01.2018
|02.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Vorschau l
The ISFC 2018 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
25th International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Fachmesse für Verpackungstechnik
The biggest agricultural trade exhibition in Hungary
An exclusive and private B2B event limited to 10 international fruit and/or vegetable producers (limited places available). TradexFirm is attracting for this event the largest and most renowned UK importers and distributors of...