ALDI präsentiert neuen TV-Spot zu Frische, Qualität und Bio

Ab Sonntag, 8.4.2018, schaltet ALDI im deutschen TV einen neuen Spot. Dieser wird u.a. auf den Sendern RTL, VOX, SAT.1 und PRO 7 parallel ausgestrahlt und läuft bis zum 2.5.2018.
Darin hebt ALDI gemeinsam in Form von vier Beispielen die besondere Frische und Qualität der Produkte zum ALDI Preis hervor. Der Fokus in dem 45-sekündigen Vignetten-Spot liegt auf folgende Themen:
Für die Kreation zeichnet die Agentur The Backroom McCann verantwortlich. Die Media Agentur ist Territory Media. Filmproduzent ist die Lippertwatterkotte filmproduktion GmbH. Regie führt Maurus vom Scheidt.
BVEO und VLAM planen ab 2019 eine gemeinsame Kampagne zur Absatzförderung von Gemüse
KRESSE
Gefragtes Produkt zu Ostern
FORSCHUNG
Elektronen gegen Schadorganismen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|06.04.2018
|27.03.2018
|• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
|15
|13.04.2018
|03.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16
|20.04.2018
|10.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
