Freitag, 6. April 2018
06.04.2018

ALDI präsentiert neuen TV-Spot zu Frische, Qualität und Bio

ALDI präsentiert neuen TV-Spot zu Frische, Qualität und Bio

Ab Sonntag, 8.4.2018, schaltet ALDI im deutschen TV einen neuen Spot. Dieser wird u.a. auf den Sendern RTL, VOX, SAT.1 und PRO 7 parallel ausgestrahlt und läuft bis zum 2.5.2018.

Darin hebt ALDI gemeinsam in Form von vier Beispielen die besondere Frische und Qualität der Produkte zum ALDI Preis hervor. Der Fokus in dem 45-sekündigen Vignetten-Spot liegt auf folgende Themen:

  • Die wachsende Anzahl des frischen Obst- und Gemüsesortiments in den über 4000 ALDI Filialen
  • Das 50-jährige Jubiläum der Waschmittel-Eigenmarke Tandil, das mit der Auszeichnung durch die Stiftung Warentest noch einmal ein besonderes Qualitätsurteil erhalten hat
  • ALDI als führender Händler für Bio-Lebensmittel und die Bio-Vielfalt insgesamt
  • Gewinn des Fairtrade-Awards

Für die Kreation zeichnet die Agentur The Backroom McCann verantwortlich. Die Media Agentur ist Territory Media. Filmproduzent ist die Lippertwatterkotte filmproduktion GmbH. Regie führt Maurus vom Scheidt.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
