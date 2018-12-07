Albert Heijn: Neue Leitung für AH.nl und AH to go

Wie das Unternehmen in einer Stellungnahme ankündigte, werden Philip Padberg und Rob Heesen ihre Positionen zum 1. Januar 2019 antreten.
Philip Padberg wird AH.nl, das Online-Geschäft von Albert Heijn, übernehmen. Padberg war zuvor drei Jahre beim Mahlzeitenlieferdienst Deliveroo für Europa und die Niederlande verantwortlich. Er übernimmt die Funktion von Selma Postma, die im vergangenen Monat zu Peapod in den USA gewechselt ist.
Rob Heesen wird bei Albert Heijn als General Manager einsteigen. Heesen war zuletzt General Manager bei Blokker und hatte zuvor kaufmännische Führungspositionen bei HEMA und Super de Boer inne. Er folgt auf Jan-Willem Dockheer, der Albert Heijn auf eigenen Wunsch verlassen hat.
