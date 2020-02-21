Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 21. Februar 2020
Alaaf, Aloha und Helau!

Foto: Chocolat01/Pixelio

Wir wünschen allen Lesern eine närrische Karnevalszeit!

Am Rosenmontag pausieren wir, um uns unserem Bildungsauftrag zu widmen und den Jecken im Straßenkarneval von Köln und Düsseldorf die Vorteile von Obst und Gemüse näher zu bringen. Ab Veilchendienstag versorgen wir Sie wieder wie gewohnt mit interessanten Informationen aus der Branche.

