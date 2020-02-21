Alaaf, Aloha und Helau!

Wir wünschen allen Lesern eine närrische Karnevalszeit!
BERLIN: Nachhaltiges Handeln
ist zur Eintrittskarte im globalen Fruchtgeschäft
geworden
RAHMENPROGRAMM
Die Banane hat eine Zukunft
DEUTSCHLAND
Neuheiten und Preispolitik in Berlin diskutiert
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|7/8
|21.02.2020
|11.02.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Flandern, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Basilikum
|9
|28.02.2020
|18.02.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht ll
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- + Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|10
|06.03.2020
|25.02.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht lll
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte: Messe-Berichte Fruit Logistica + BioFach
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Ananas
|11
|13.03.2020
|03.03.2020
|• Beerenobst (Global Berry Congress, Rotterdam)
• Spargel
|12
|20.03.2020
|10.03.2020
|• Bananen
• Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Cocktail-Tomaten
Das Research Centre for Banana (Bananenforschungszentrum), Teil des Indian Conucil of Agricultural Research (ICAR), organisiert in Partnerschaft mit Bioversity International und der Gesellschaft für die Förderung von Gartenbau...
HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...
SMAK 2020 is the Nordic Food and Beverage Trade Fair. SMAK is the most important Nordic arena for professionals within hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, catering, institutions, canteens and fast-food outlets, as well as for those...
International Intralogistics, Warehousing and Supply Chain Exhibition
The 45. international Food and Beverage Exhibition
Die Leitmesse für den gesamten Außer-Haus-Markt bietet an fünf Tagen alles, was ein erfolgreiches Unternehmen braucht. Bekannt als Quelle für Trends und visionäre Konzepte, ist die INTERNORGA auch 2020 wieder der Hotspot für...
PackPlus South is South India's premier show on packaging, converting and supply chain event. Presenting the latest innovation and development from the industry. PackPlus South will explore the market of the region and will...