Ahold Delhaize: Net sales increased 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017

Ahold Delhaize announced consolidated net sales of €15.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 1.6% at constant exchange rates compared to the fourth quarter of last year, according to a press release.
Overall the business delivered a solid performance in the fourth quarter, resulting in a net sales
growth of 2.5% on a pro forma basis, at constant exchange rates. For the full year 2017, pro forma net sales reached €62.7 billion, up 1.7% at constant exchange rates.
The Netherlands had a strong performance with 6.0% comparable sales growth, compared to an outstanding quarter last year, with a positive calendar impact at year end 2017. Albert Heijn ran successful commercial campaigns and had a very strong holiday season, both in the supermarkets and online, increasing its full year market share compared to last year. Price inflation was 2.8%, slightly higher than the previous quarter. Bol.com reported 29.8% growth in net consumer sales this quarter, resulting in €1.6 billion net consumer sales for 2017.
In Belgium, comparable sales for the quarter were flat versus last year yet improved adjusted for the calendar impact. Affiliates and Luxembourg continued their solid performance and full year market share is expected to be broadly in line with last year. Price inflation in Belgium was 0.9%, broadly in line with the previous quarter.
VERPACKUNG
Nachhaltigkeit und Kleinverpackungen bestimmen das Geschäft
COOL CHAIN MANAGEMENT
Anteil konventioneller Kühlschiffe nimmt ab
LEH
Oliver Wymann sieht Siegeszug der Supermärkte ins Stocken geraten
BIO
Obst legt 2017 auch durch Importe zu
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|4
|26.01.2018
|16.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Hauptausgabe
• Übersee-Produkte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
|09.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frankreich (Beilage)
|09.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA Exhibition Guide 2018 (Beilage)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|5
|02.02.2018
|19.01.2018
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Fruchtwelt Bodensee - Vorbericht
• Produkte im Trend: Kopf-/Eissalat
|16.01.2018
|• SPECIAL: Frischepartner Niederlande (Beilage)
Internationale Messe für Produkte und Dienstleistungen der neuen Agrikultur.
The largest annual specialized exhibition in Russia and Eastern Europe. For more than 20 years, it has determined the development of the domestic food industry.
Internationale Fachmesse für Obst- und Gemüseanbau, Verarbeitung und Lagerung
8th Trade Fair of Equipment and Products for Gastronomy in Gdansk
In compact and high-quality expert panels the current issues of the fresh produce industry as well as innovative solutions in terms of equipment and machinery sector are discussed and debated.
The World's Leading Trade Fair for the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Business.
Undoubtedly the largest commercial forum for Hotels and Foodservice in Greece