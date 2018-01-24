Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 24. Januar 2018
24.01.2018

Ahold Delhaize: Net sales increased 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017

Ahold Delhaize announced consolidated net sales of €15.8 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 1.6% at constant exchange rates compared to the fourth quarter of last year, according to a press release.

Overall the business delivered a solid performance in the fourth quarter, resulting in a net sales
growth of 2.5% on a pro forma basis, at constant exchange rates. For the full year 2017, pro forma net sales reached €62.7 billion, up 1.7% at constant exchange rates.
The Netherlands had a strong performance with 6.0% comparable sales growth, compared to an outstanding quarter last year, with a positive calendar impact at year end 2017. Albert Heijn ran successful commercial campaigns and had a very strong holiday season, both in the supermarkets and online, increasing its full year market share compared to last year. Price inflation was 2.8%, slightly higher than the previous quarter. Bol.com reported 29.8% growth in net consumer sales this quarter, resulting in €1.6 billion net consumer sales for 2017.
In Belgium, comparable sales for the quarter were flat versus last year yet improved adjusted for the calendar impact. Affiliates and Luxembourg continued their solid performance and full year market share is expected to be broadly in line with last year. Price inflation in Belgium was 0.9%, broadly in line with the previous quarter.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
