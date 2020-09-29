Agroscope: Durch neues Standortkonzept eingespartes Geld soll in Forschung fließen

Das fordern National- sowie Ständerat, nachdem der Bundesrat einen Teil davon für Bauten verwenden wollte, wie der Landwirtschaftliche Informationsdienst (lid) berichtet.
Die Motion aus der Finanzkommission des Nationalrates verlange, im Rahmen der Erarbeitung des Detailkonzepts für die Agroscope-Reform und von dessen Umsetzungsplan eine sofortige Umwidmung sämtlicher erzielten Effizienzgewinne zugunsten des Globalbudgets von Agroscope vorzusehen, damit diese sofort der Agrarforschung zugutekommen und nicht für die Finanzierung der Bauvorhaben verwendet werden, so lid weiter. Die Schweizer Landwirtschaft stehe vor großen Herausforderungen. Der Forschung komme deshalb zukünftig eine große Bedeutung zu, vor allem mit Blick auf den Einsatz von Pflanzenschutzmitteln oder den Klimawandel, heißt es abschließend.
IN DEUTSCHLAND GREIFEN VERBRAUCHER
WIEDER BEI FRESH CONVENIENCE ZU
Citrus-Streit
Argentinien gegen Spanien?
Cool-Chain-Management
Schutz der Lieferketten steht im Fokus
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|26.09.2020
|15.09.2020
|• Fresh Convenience
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2020 - Bericht
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik. Logistik, Transport
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|02.10.2020
|22.09.2020
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Verkaufsförderung zu Halloween (Kürbisse)
• Produkte im Trend: Salatgurken
|41
|9.10.2020
|29.09.2020
|• Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
|42
|16.10.2020
|06.10.2020
|• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
|43
|23.10.2020
|13.10.2020
|• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry
UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress gives a forum for the UK fresh produce industry and discuss the big issues of the day.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
Internationale Verpackungsmesse
Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...
We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference