Dienstag, 29. September 2020
28.09.2020

Agroscope: Durch neues Standortkonzept eingespartes Geld soll in Forschung fließen

Das fordern National- sowie Ständerat, nachdem der Bundesrat einen Teil davon für Bauten verwenden wollte, wie der Landwirtschaftliche Informationsdienst (lid) berichtet.

Die Motion aus der Finanzkommission des Nationalrates verlange, im Rahmen der Erarbeitung des Detailkonzepts für die Agroscope-Reform und von dessen Umsetzungsplan eine sofortige Umwidmung sämtlicher erzielten Effizienzgewinne zugunsten des Globalbudgets von Agroscope vorzusehen, damit diese sofort der Agrarforschung zugutekommen und nicht für die Finanzierung der Bauvorhaben verwendet werden, so lid weiter. Die Schweizer Landwirtschaft stehe vor großen Herausforderungen. Der Forschung komme deshalb zukünftig eine große Bedeutung zu, vor allem mit Blick auf den Einsatz von Pflanzenschutzmitteln oder den Klimawandel, heißt es abschließend.

