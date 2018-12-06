Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 6. Dezember 2018
05.12.2018

5. Dezember ist Weltbodentag

5. Dezember ist Weltbodentag

Grafik: Proexport

Um auf die Bedeutung des Erdbodens im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel hinzuweisen, wurde 2002 der 5. Dezember zum "World Soil day" ausgerufen.

Proexport verweist auf Informationen der Food amd Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), nach denen der Erdboden ein großes Potenzial hat, Schadstoffe zu filtern und zu puffern, und damit die negativen Auswirkungen von Schadstoffen abbauen und mildern. So enthält der Boden dreimal so viel Kohlenstoff wie die Atmosphäre. 95% aller Lebensmittel entstammten dem Boden. Zudem sind 815 Mio Menschen von unzureichender Nahrungsmittelversorgung und 2 Milliarden Menschen von Mangelernährung bedroht, ebenfalls Umstände, die durch nachhaltige Bodenbewirtschaftung gemildert werden könnten. Allerdings seien die Kapazitäten begrenzt, da 33 % unserer globalen Böden sind bereits abgebaut seien. Die Schadstoffe im Boden seien dabei u.a. auf nicht-nachhaltige landwirtschaftliche Praktiken zurückzuführen.

Kategorie: Produktion
